STUDENTS at Gogango State School were thrilled to have the RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter land on their oval last month.

The RACQ rescue crew drops into the Gogango school oval to teach Gogango kids about road safety. Inset Amelia Ward from Gogango State School gets winched into the RACQ rescue helicopter. contributed

The visit was part of RACQ's road education program.

Students such as Amelia Ward, who had a go at being winched into the chopper, said they enjoyed learning about safety, and making new friends.

"Officer Damon from Duaringa is an awesome dancer,” they said.

Last year, the helicopter service rescued 2756 Queenslanders in need.