RACQ rescue helicopter responds to CQ snorkelling accident

An aerial image of Heron Island where a snorkeling accident took place earlier today.
An aerial image of Heron Island where a snorkeling accident took place earlier today. Contributed
by Sean Fox

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has responded to a snorkelling accident at Heron Island.

Yesterday afternoon a 74-year old male tourist suffered from respiratory distress after snorkelling with his wife.

The Kiama man had ingested water, leaving him unable to breathe.

He was assisted by his wife who led him to shore where they met with the Island's registered nurse.

Upon the man's arrival to the Island, he has improved, however, he was flown to Rockhampton Base Hospital for precautionary treatment.

