RACQ Rescue Helicopter Service to host open day

JOIN the 2020 RACQ Capricorn Rescue Community Open Day, presented by Jemena on Sunday, March 1 from 9am at the Capricorn Rescue hangar on Canoona Rd in Rockhampton.

The hangar doors will be open to the community for a fun, energetic and educational morning and will aim to display the great work the service does across the region.

Their chopper will be stationed at the event allowing the community to take photos with the helicopter and meet the crew. There will be free face painting, craft activities, amusement rides, displays from other emergency services and a sausage sizzle.

Thank you to community education and resources sponsor, DC Motors. There will be plenty to do for the whole family with activities for all ages. Entry is a gold coin which will go directly to RACQ Capricorn Rescue, a critical and lifesaving service which remains free to the people of Central Queensland.