RACQ reveals election wishlist for Central Queensland roads

ELECTION WISHLIST: RACQ Public Policy Head Rebecca Michael has explained what RACQ regarded as CQ’s key road infrastructure projects they would like to see candidates commit to in advance of the State Election.

QUEENSLAND’S peak motoring body RACQ has released its election wish list for Central Queensland ahead of voters heading to the polls for the October 31 State Election.

Featuring at the top of their priority list were upgrades to the Capricorn Highway, the upgrading of the alternative inland highway route to the Bruce Highway and the full duplication of the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road.

ROAD PROJECT: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Queensland Senator Murray Watt inspect the treacherous Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd which was on track for an $80 million upgrade.

RACQ head of Public Policy Rebecca Michael said with the country in recession, an investment in infrastructure and road safety works solved more than just economic woes.

“Now more than ever we need a pipeline of projects in the works to stimulate our economy, create jobs, improve road safety and ultimately improve the lives of Queenslanders by increasing the reliability and efficiency of our transport system,” Dr Michael said.

RACQ’s Rebecca Michael said they would like to see major highway investment and flood immunity upgrades in CQ. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

“Every wet season CQ residents suffer from impacts like flooding, and these events damage the transport network and impact the region’s productivity.

“Continuing work on the Bruce Highway Upgrade Program is essential, but we want to see a safety package of works delivered for the Capricorn Highway, including improvements to boost flood resilience and overtaking lanes to provide a safe, resilient and reliable road for locals.”

She said RACQ wanted the delivery of the full Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road from Mulara Road to Tanby Road and for other highways to be upgraded.

PUBLIC CONSULTATION: Central Queenslanders are being asked for their feedback on upgrading the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd.

“We’re calling for investment in productivity and safety improvements along the inland highway alternative route to the Bruce Highway along the Gregory, Dawson and Carnarvon Highways in Central Queensland,” she said.

Dr Michael said RACQ wanted increased funding commitments for an inland road and freight productivity upgrade program, as well as safe cycling infrastructure and road safety initiatives including a mass action program of low-cost, high benefit safety upgrades across the state to achieve a minimum 30 per cent reduction in fatal and serious injuries by 2030.

ROAD UPGRADE: Years of hard work from Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke has culminated in sod being turned for the Capricorn Highway duplication between Rockhampton and Gracemere.

“We’ve lost too many lives on the state’s roads this year already. Small investments into works like wide centre lines, central and roadside safety barriers and intersection upgrades go a long way to helping make our roads safer for all Queenslanders,” she said.

“Queenslanders need to ensure they’re considering where their political vote goes and whether their candidate is willing to commit to improve Queenslanders’ lives and mobility options.”

Priority projects for Central Queensland