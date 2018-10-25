RACQ reveals Rocky's worst spots for flat tyres

New data from the State's peak motoring body has revealed they changed more than 260 tires in the Rockhampton region.

NEW RACQ data has revealed which Rockhampton suburbs are the worst for flat tyres.

Of the 279 flat tyres the Roadside Assistance patrols attended in the first six months of 2018 across the region, Rockhampton city was the most common location to get a flat.

RACQ spokesperson Kirsty Clinton said busting a tyre could be dangerous on busy roads, as well as inconvenient.

She said it was better to try and prevent a flat from occurring by making sure tyre pressure was correct and avoiding pot holes or debris.

"Look out for signs of wear and tear or damage to your tyres, foreign objects such as screws or nails in the tread, any regular drops in tyre pressure or unusual vibrations in your car," she said.

"If any of these occur then you should see a tyre dealer as soon as possible."

Top five suburbs for flat tyres in Rockhampton - 1 January to 30 June 2018:

1. Rockhampton (city) - 46

2. Berserker - 31

3. The Range - 28

4. Allenstown - 26

5. Norman Gardens - 26