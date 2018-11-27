RACQ warns motorists of summer dangers

THE state's peak motoring body has urged Queenslanders to be cautious when placing children or animals in cars, as new data has revealed RACQ attended more than 1000 call-outs to rescue trapped occupants of cars in the past six months.

RACQ spokesperson Kirsty Clinton said in summer it was particularly important for parents and carers to be vigilant as the temperature inside a vehicle could rise quickly.

"Shockingly these numbers show, over the past six months, an average of five children or animals are rescued from locked cars in Queensland every day,” Ms Clinton said.

"Most of these are accidental lock-ins and happen when mum or dad give the child the keys to play with and they accidentally press the lock button.

"When your child's in the car, keep the keys on you at all times and in these warm months consider putting a window all the way down before you shut the door, just in case.”

Ms Clinton warned children were at risk of death or serious injury if they were left in cars.

"There's no safe time to leave a child unattended in a car,” she said.

"Especially here in Queensland, where our testing shows temperatures inside the car can rise by 10 degrees in just eight minutes - even if your car's parked in the shade.

"We always treat these call-outs as the highest priority, so if you do accidentally lock your child in the car, whether you're a member or not, stay calm and call us, or 000, straight away.”