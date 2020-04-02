Radical lockdown plan floated to protect regional Qld

NEW PLAN: NQ First leader Jason Costigan is back in Rockhampton to explain his plan to lock down Queensland to slow the spread of COVID-19.

CENTRAL Queensland has largely been spared from the infections by the global COVID-19 and one North Queensland politician wants to keep it that way by proposing a radical statewide quarantine plan.

NQ First Leader and Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan visited Rockhampton today to explain how he would like to curb the spread of coronavirus by seeing Queenland ‘locked down’ into at least nine stand alone quarantine ‘regions’ – Cape York, Far North Queensland, Townsville, Mackay-Whitsunday, Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Darling Downs, Outback and South-East – segregated by police, supported by military personnel.

“Central Queensland’s southern boundary on the Bruce Highway would be the Kolan River, in keeping with existing local government boundaries, separating CQ from the neighbouring Wide Bay region,” Mr Costigan said.

“To the north, quarantine points would be established at places such as Ogmore and in the west, at locations west of the Gemfields in the Central Highlands LGA adjacent to its western boundary with the Barcaldine LGA.”

Mr Costigan said all regions would be based on current boundaries used by government officials including Queensland Treasury, with the exception being remote Cape York, which would be a region in its own right, separate from Far North Queensland.

“These regions are self explanatory and by calling in the Australian Defence Force to help police at road blocks all over the countryside, we could up the ante in combating the spread of this virus from China to all corners of Queensland, which, quite frankly, is a scary thought for so many people,” he said.

“Clearly, we still want to bring in supplies to people in keeping with the arrangements already in place. We also want to help people in the event of a medical emergency and so forth but ultimately, it’s about protecting not only the North but other regional and rural communities too including Central Queensland and small, isolated centres in the Outback.

“My region-by-region battle plan, which is exactly what it is, includes the retention of that dedicated zone for Cape York, encompassing Wujal Wujal, Cooktown and everything up to the Torres Strait and just have Far North Queensland comprise the local government areas of Cairns, Douglas, Cassowary Coast, Mareeba and Tablelands.”

Mr Costigan said Yarrabah would be able to control its own shire borders, likewise Woorabinda in Central Queensland, Cherbourg in the South Burnett and any other indigenous communities.

“It’s a simple plan that could potentially save the lives of Queenslanders,” he said.

“Western Australia has taken a bold region-by-region approach to combat the spread of COVID-19, so why can’t Queensland, the most decentralised State in the Federation, set the bar even higher? Why not? After all, more people are dying and regionally, we’re getting more positive cases. It’s a fact.

“We’ve already seen individual shires such as Burke and Carpentaria draw a line in the sand to protect their people but what is the Palaszczuk Labor Government doing to protect people in regional and rural Queensland? Yes, they’ve locked up the Cape but what about the rest of us living north of Gympie?”