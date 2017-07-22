Radical plan to tackle Rocky council's $6.2m electricity bill

BOLD MOVE: Councillor Tony Williams will introduce a motion into the feasibility of a solar farm in Rockhampton.

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council is forking out a staggering $6.2m a year for electricity.

And a Rockhampton Region councillor fears this cost is only going to keep rising.

Councillor Tony Williams is proposing a radical move which could see council build its own solar farm.

It's not unprecedented, with Cr Williams saying the Sunshine Coast Council has already moved down this path and is forecasting to save a huge $22m over 30 years.

Cr Williams has put forward a notice of motion for Tuesday's council meeting, calling for a report on the feasibility of solar energy for Rockhampton.

LAST PANEL: The last panel of the Valdora Solar Farm is laid into place. Stuart Cumming

In a region that boosts 272 sunny days a year, it's a move he believes has merit.

The region has already seen a number of private enterprises propose their own solar farms including Bouldercombe which will power of 60,000 homes.

Rockhampton Regional Council announced in this years budget that $118 million will be invested in the Capital Works Program with no emphasis on clean energy.

"It makes sense to phase into solar with the climate we have," Cr Williams said.

The Sunshine Coast solar farm currently has 58,000 panels on a rural site which had an initial layout of $50 million.

Cr Williams noted that the revenue generated by this site also off setted any ongoing ratepayer tax.

The former Deputy Mayor said the overall goal would be to have 100% of electricity costs offset but this all depended on what was suitable for the area.

GREEN PROMISE: An artist's Impression of the Valdora solar farm in Sunshine Coast

"The aim would be to commission a report to detail all the options we have to roll it out," he said.

"A 100% offset target is the goal, but it all depends on what council can afford and what is feasible for the region as we are a smaller council than Sunshine Coast."

Cr Williams said a revised budget would need to be looked at to be able to commission a consultant to present a detailed report to the council.

"It would look at what the return would be and the offset, the ongoing cost and even potentially the ability to generate some beneficial income in the future," he said.

The last solar panels are lowered into place at the Sunshine Coast Solar Farm at Valdora. Stuart Cumming

"There may be a number of options and opportunities for where they could also be placed.

"Whether they are soldered to buildings or on a farm connected to the grid, that should all be outlined in the report if it goes ahead."

Cr Williams hopes that the community and his fellow councillors will be in full support of an important and influential plan for the future.