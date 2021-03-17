Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

John Laws grills PM over Craig Kelly
News

Radio legend John Laws in hospital

by Andrew Bucklow
17th Mar 2021 7:11 AM

Radio legend John Laws is in hospital battling an infection.

The news was broken this morning by 2GB host Ben Fordham who said on air: "The radio legend is unwell. He was hospitalised last week and is undergoing a procedure."

Fordham said he was told about Laws' medical issue on the weekend but Laws asked him not to announce it publicly.

That changed this morning when Fordham said Laws now "wants people to know what's going on".

Fordham sent his best to Laws, 85, saying: "Get well soon, Lawsy. Before you know it you'll be back on your feet."

Laws currently hosts the 2SM morning show from 9am to midday.

Talkback Radio Icon John Laws in his 2SM studio in Pyrmont. Picture: John Appleyard
Talkback Radio Icon John Laws in his 2SM studio in Pyrmont. Picture: John Appleyard

Laws' wife, Caroline, passed away last year after a long battle with cancer.

The death was announced in a statement by 2SM: "We announce this morning the sad passing of Caroline Laws, beloved wife of legendary Australian broadcaster John Laws. 'The Princess', as she was lovingly referred to by John, had bravely fought cancer for a number of years."

Laws has had a number of health setbacks himself over the years.

In 2016 he was hospitalised in Rome with what The Daily Telegraph described as "a mystery illness".

In 2013 he collapsed at a restaurant on Wolloomooloo Wharf and was taken to hospital with his assistant telling fans the fall was due to a recently broken leg.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as Radio legend John Laws in hospital

More Stories

hospital infection john laws radio

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Victim tackled from behind and punched while unconscious

        Premium Content Victim tackled from behind and punched while unconscious

        Crime A young man who carried out a cowardly drunken assault on an older man was given a suspended jail term.

        Hundreds of CQ resources jobs on offer

        Premium Content Hundreds of CQ resources jobs on offer

        Careers Job advertisements number in the thousands across the state.

        NAMED: Capras squad for ISC opener

        Premium Content NAMED: Capras squad for ISC opener

        Rugby League Round 1 clash will be Guy Williams’ first as the club’s head coach.

        Rocky, Yeppoon clubs recognised at gala awards

        Premium Content Rocky, Yeppoon clubs recognised at gala awards

        Community Frenchville Sports Club and Keppel Bay Sailing Club took home a combined three...