Radio4YOU award nominee invites other volunteers to join in

Diane Hamilton of Radio4YOU has been nominated for a broadcasting volunteer award

Diane Hamilton of Radio4YOU has been nominated for a broadcasting volunteer award

Fellow volunteers at Radio 4YOU have nominated Diane Hamilton for a Community Broadcasting Association volunteering award, and they urge Morning Bulletin readers to cast their vote before the Wednesday 5pm deadline.

Ms Hamilton is president, announcer and producer at the South Rockhampton radio station which broadcasts 24/7 throughout Central Queensland.

“We play all sorts of music but we especially cater to people in the over-40 age group who might not like what other stations have on offer,” Ms Hamilton said.

“A lot of people don’t realise how much boredom retirement can involve, then there are people who don’t drive and so they rely heavily on the radio for entertainment.

“Our primary concern is to provide them with something stimulating.”

The station’s volunteers carry out many different tasks, from on the desk to collecting recyclables to raise funds to keep the station running.

Ms Hamilton is accustomed to working long hours at many different tasks; she first visited Central Queensland when working with the BBC out of London.

“We were making a film called Passing through Paradise about the first years of colour TV out on properties to the west,” she said.

“The first time we landed in Rockhampton I thought, ‘How can anyone live here?’.

“But then I discovered how beautiful country people are and how they make you feel at home.”

Ms Hamilton, whose husband was a police officer, also worked in the media and fashion.

She said her greatest achievement, to date, was raising healthy and happy children.

Of her award nomination, Ms Hamilton said it was an honour, but she’d “rather have more people volunteer to help out at the station.”

The Murray St studio in South Rockhampton needs volunteers of all kinds to take the burden off Ms Hamilton and other current volunteers.

You can contact them regarding volunteering opportunities via Facebook.

To vote for Diane, go to the CBAA facebook page at www.facebook.com/CommunityBroadcasting/