Radio’s record donation for CQ kids

ROCKHAMPTON’s Southern Cross Austereo has smashed its previous fundraising efforts for Give Me Five For Kids, with a whopping $72,339 raised in the last 12 months.

Keeping the focus local, the organisation has received overwhelming support from local businesses, community groups and individuals who wanted to put the money into the welfare of Central Queensland kids.

Melissa Hibble, Banksy, Pinky and Pauline Davies.

Southern Cross Austereo General Manager Matthew Wex said the organisation has raised money for the charity for over 25 years.

“Typically we get serious in June. We dedicate the month of June to promoting the fact we fundraise for Give Me Five For Kids and we schedule a number of events and also ask for support from the business community and the community at large,” Mr Wex said.

“There’s a lot of opportunities for people to donate to various charities but what makes this a little different is the money stays within the local community. It’s locals helping locals.

“It resonates with everyone because at some point they will all know a kid that will spend time in hospital. It’s a worthwhile cause.”

THE ANNOUNCEMENT: (L-R) Chris Banks, Nick Edwards, Eryn Mooney, Jess Skoric, Mick Smith, Pat Krywdzinski, Justin Stitt, Carla Mulholland, Amelia Fox, Ophelia Standley-Thompson, Kylie Ingram, Shannon 'Pinky' Neven and Matthew Wex.

For the last three years, Southern Cross has built relationships in local business community around the charity.

“The positive outcome this year in on the back of building those relationships and having events like a Gala dinner, a grunge night at the Strand Hotel, and signature events to raise respectable amounts of money.”

The annual amount has risen from $57k in 2008, $17k in 2017 and $46k last year.

“We set a record of $58k, to break what we done 11 years ago. I’m delighted to say we smashed it.”

Melissa Hibble, Steve Williamson, Madeleine MacIntyre, Chris “Banksy” Banks, Shannon “Pinky” Neven, Pauline Davies with Jordan, Mellissa Knox and Dr Jude Joseph

Mr Wex said the entire amount raised will go towards Gladstone and Rockhampton Base Hospitals, with the money specifically allocated to the children’s wards.

Mr Wex thanked the Triple M team, local businesses and the community for making the donation possible.

It doesn’t stop here. The team is hoping to raise even more in the future.

“I’d like to crack $100k. That’s a milestone amount.”