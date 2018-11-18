RADMX joins fight against bowel cancer in Rocky Raiser

THRILLS AND SPILLS: Riders tackling the tracks at last year's Rocky Raiser.

MOTOCROSS: Next weekend 150 riders will tear up Rockhampton's Six Mile Raceway for the third annual Rocky Raiser charity event.

The aim this year is to raise funds for bowel cancer in honour of late Rockhampton woman Jenny Rosenberg.

"Late Saturday afternoon there will be a multi-draw raffle and at the moment we've got $3.5k worth of prizes donated towards that,” RADMX Rockhampton president Peter Dark said.

"All proceeds raised from the raffle will go towards bowel cancer in honour of Jenny, who was the owner of Rosenberg Motorcycles and a valued member of the club for many years.

"Once she left being a volunteer at the club, her business - still to this day - supported our club.

"Half of the entry fee from each rider will go towards the charity as well.”

Dark said in previous years, the event had raised an annual $3.5k.

"This year we're hoping to beat that,” eh said.

"The first year we donated money to the Queensland Cancer Council because one of our members in the club lost their father to cancer earlier that year.

"Last year we donated to Alton Downs Fire Brigade because they were the first ones here after we had that last flood.

"They helped clean out the venue for a full whole day and didn't get paid to do that.

"With Jenny passing away 12 months ago, it touched our heart.”

The event will kick off Saturday morning, with the first three hours used for practice until the competition at 1pm.

"There will be two races in the afternoon for the Hole Shot award,” Dark said.

"That will be for whoever is fastest around the corner. They'll get an award.

"The races will continue after that but it's really just to add a bit of spice to the race and amp up everyone's adrenaline.

"On the Sunday, there will be two standard races with the aim to finish before mid afternoon.”

Riders ranging from four years on 50cc bikes up to open class on 450cc will ride in the event.

"We've already had end of season presentations and instead of a Christmas party we're winding down this way,” Dark said.

"We want to give back to the community that helps us.

"We want to show we're not a club that's always asking, we try and give back ... to a cause that has touched someone in Rocky.”

Dark said he has been "gobsmacked” by the generosity of the donations from around 20 local businesses, including Rosenberg Motorcycles, Lindsay's Autocare, Tropical Pool Maintenance, Butler Fabrications, LDE Earthmoving, Ian Way Toyota and Walkers Hot Bread Shop.

"I hope to continue Rocky Raiser and next year support someone in the committee who's been affected by something.”