Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rage Against The Machine is reuniting for a string of American tour dates in 2020.
Rage Against The Machine is reuniting for a string of American tour dates in 2020.
Music

Rage Against The Machine announce reunion tour

2nd Nov 2019 6:10 PM

Rage Against The Machine is getting the band back together.

It's been eight long years since the iconic rock band - who formed in the early '90s - played together, but they've delighted fans today with news they've booked a series of US tour dates in 2020, starting in El Paso, Texas.

 

Rage Against The Machine.
Rage Against The Machine.

In a low-key announcement shared on Instagram, Rage Against The Machine confirmed a string of shows - including a performance in California on the weekend of Coachella in 2020, prompting heavy speculation that it'll soon be named as a headline act.

 

The band first formed in 1991 in Los Angeles, and consisted of frontman Zack de la Rocha, bassist and backing vocalist Tim Commerford, guitarist Tom Morello and Brad Wilk.

Rage Against The Machine is famous for expressing revoluntary political views through their music - and as of 2010, had sold over 16 million records worldwide.

More Stories

editors picks music rage against the machine reunion tour

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Neck injuries during two-vehicle crash

        premium_icon Neck injuries during two-vehicle crash

        News A WOMAN was taken to Rockhampton Hospital on Saturday morning after a two-vehicle crash near Parkhurst.

        Gaming attendant’s luck runs out

        premium_icon Gaming attendant’s luck runs out

        News YEPPOON worker erred driving to pick up a friend while heavily intoxicated.

        Mayor’s Desk: Tickets sell fast and furiously

        premium_icon Mayor’s Desk: Tickets sell fast and furiously

        News Rockhampton Region’s mayor gives us the scoop on Rockynats 2020.

        Fundraiser for children with brain cancer

        premium_icon Fundraiser for children with brain cancer

        News Brai warriors past and present will be held fondly at Callaghan Park today.