Raglan family's Brahman are top notch and ready to win again

CHAMPION CATTLE: Ryan Olive gave the Morning Bulletin a sneak peak of some of his family's top Brahman contenders. Leighton Smith

THEY know how to produce some quality cattle down Raglan way.

Raglan locals the Olive family were kind enough to open their doors to The Morning Bulletin a few hours before the gates officially opened yesterday for Beef Australia 2018.

Having taken home the first prize ribbons for their Raglan Brahman cattle at Beef Australia in 1991, 2000, 2015, it would take a brave person to bet against the Olive family taking home another ribbon in 2018.

The family, Andrew, Roxanne and their son Ryan, 30, arrived a week ago to begin setting up a home for their 18 cattle featuring in their latest campaign.

GOOD PRESENTATION: After years of coming to Beef Australia, the Olive family have got a good routine in place. Leighton Smith

Looking around their comfortable set-up, you can see they've this Beef Australia thing down to a fine art.

"It's been pretty busy, but it's getting a lot easier now. We've been doing nearly the same site the last four times,” MrOlive said.

"We put the fence up the front, put the tent up and build the pens up the back and then put our displays together.

"A little bit of time and effort goes in before you actually get up here doing the photos and place cards and stuff.”

SHARED DIGS: The last four beef events have seen the people of Kenrol and Raglan gather under the same tent. Leighton Smith

Once the event kicked off, MrOlive was expecting to be busy and every animal already had a price allocated.

"Last time they had 90,000 people through, so that's a fair flow of traffic, you get a constant supply of people walking past,” he said.

"You always get people walking in and having a look and then you get people who are genuinely interested in buying and we'll do negotiations then.”