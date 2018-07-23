Rags to riches: 15 years of fabrics, threads and sewing

Lance Williams of CQ Sewing and Patchwork celebrates 15 years of business this year.

Lance Williams of CQ Sewing and Patchwork celebrates 15 years of business this year. Vanessa Jarrett

TECHNOLOGY has had a major influence in almost every industry these days from retail, transport and hospitality.

Rockhampton man Lance Williams has seen many of these changes.

This year, he celebrates 30 years of being involved in the Central Queensland textiles and sewing machine industry - but it wasn't something he ever pictured himself doing.

When Lance was in his early 20s he was selling raffle tickets for the Solo Bikes. There was a group of men who regularly came down and were always telling him he would make great salesman. This went on for a while and Lance didn't think much of it - until he found himself made redundant from the railway.

Nine months later, he still hadn't found a job and he gave into John and Gordon, who were still pestering him to come work for them.

Lance Williams of CQ Sewing and Patchwork celebrates 15 years of business this year. Vanessa Jarrett

Lance finally gave in and had a drink with them when he asked what they did - and they said "we sell sewing machines”. Lance walked away and said no.

Eventually, they convinced Lance to come along to the shop, which was Colonel Sewing Centre on Musgrave St at the time, on a Saturday morning.

There was a worker there named Kevin, who was the technician, and after watching him Lance was convinced that was what he wanted to do.

Slowly but surely, he worked his way from being a salesman to working out the back.

Lance Williams of CQ Sewing and Patchwork celebrates 15 years of business this year. Vanessa Jarrett

For five years Lance worked beside Kevin, until he became trade recognised.

Lance quickly found a love and passion for fiddling and tinkering with the sewing machines. This led him to purchasing the Janome Gladstone store with his wife, Rebecca in 2003.

From they went on to establish a store, CQ Sewing and Patchwork in Rockhampton, in the old Colonial Mart near Stockland.

They started with one little thread stand and three sewing machines.

Three years on, the couple made the move to Thozet road, to an old convenience store shopfront, where the business still stands today.

Lance Williams of CQ Sewing and Patchwork celebrates 15 years of business this year. Vanessa Jarrett

"We thought we would never fill the space here,” Lance said.

The business evolved, they ordered more fabric and added new avenues from quilting, embroidery and recently, they just took on Parwood Curtains.

They also offer classes for beginners, embroidery, dressmaking, quilting and more.

It hasn't always been perfect, the business has seen some highs and lows.

The biggest struggle has been competing against other major suppliers and online shopping.

Lance Williams of CQ Sewing and Patchwork celebrates 15 years of business this year. Vanessa Jarrett

Lance's tips for looking after your sewing machine:

Keep using it, don't let it sit in the cupboard as it will seize up

Change your needles regularly

Use good quality thread, poor threads are fluffy with a lot of lint

Service them once every 12 months

"We have had some ups and downs like everybody has,” Lance said.

But what sets them apart and keeps them alive is their knowledge.

Other major stores don't know the extent of background information about sewing machine that Lance and his staff know.

"They don't know makes them work, what makes them tick,” Lance said.

"That is why we sell the right thread, we sell everything they are supposed to have.

"We offer the service, we back up what we sell.”

As a technician, a major focus of the business is the servicing.

"We service the machines, everything gets fixed here,” Lance said

Lance Williams of CQ Sewing and Patchwork celebrates 15 years of business this year. Vanessa Jarrett

And after three decades, the electronics in the sewing machines are mind-blowing now.

When Lance first started the electronics had just started to come into their own.

Now there is pulse motors that drive zig zags and all sorts of improved technology.

"Those electronics have evolved so cleverly in what they do,” Lance said.

"When you get in the top range they really are a computer, you can put USBs in them, you can save stuff to them.

"The only thing it doesn't do is make a cup of tea, it does everything else.”

As the technology improves, Lance's skills are constantly needed to be updated.

"There is so much technology, we are always going away, getting trained in new products,” he said.