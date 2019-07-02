Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daily Telegraph
Daily Telegraph
Crime

Raids after alleged terror plot on police stations

by Janey Fife-Yeomans and Mark Morri
2nd Jul 2019 12:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men have been arrested in counter-terrorism raids this morning after threats made on social media against targets including police stations.

A third men was arrested on unrelated charges but he is known to the other two.

Six search warrants were executed across various addresses in western and south-west Sydney.

A combined National Police Operation has foiled an alleged terror plot in Sydney. Picture: Nine News
A combined National Police Operation has foiled an alleged terror plot in Sydney. Picture: Nine News


The NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team (JCTT) including state and federal police arrested the men at Toongabbie, Greenacre, Canada Bay, Chester Hill and Ingleburn.

The men - aged 20, 23, and 30 - are expected to be charged with criminal offences later today, police said.

One of those arrested is a Sydney teenager who was released from a Lebanese jail last year accused of planning to travel from lebanon to Syria to join IS

It is understood the planning was in the early stages.

Police are expected to hold a press conference this afternoon.

More Stories

counter terror raids crime editors picks sydney

Top Stories

    FED UP: Tradie takes on automotive giant

    premium_icon FED UP: Tradie takes on automotive giant

    Business Carpenter's engine exploded just 4,000kms out of warranty and manufacturer says he is to blame

    One town, one month, almost 100 drug charges

    premium_icon One town, one month, almost 100 drug charges

    News Over 35 people charged, 18 search warrants executed last month

    Bruce Highway closed after truck rollover

    premium_icon Bruce Highway closed after truck rollover

    News Bruce Highway closed after truck rollover at Childers

    Child freed from locked car at local pool

    premium_icon Child freed from locked car at local pool

    News Emergency crews smashed window to retrieve boy

    • 2nd Jul 2019 11:33 AM