Raids lead to string of arrests, dozens charged
UPDATE 3.20pm: Police have charged with 24 people with 94 offences after major drug raids on a dozen Rockhampton homes earlier this morning.
Police seized $40,000 in cash, 1kg of methamphetamine. Cannabis was also found.
Among the homes targeted yesterday were homes in Port Curtis and Parkhurst.
Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow said Operation Oscar Kendo targeted a major drug syndicate in Rockhampton.
He said a number of search warrants were executed resulting in 24 people being taken into custody.
7.44am: POLICE have raided two Rockhampton homes early this morning in relation to drugs.
The homes were located in Port Curtis and Parkhurst.
One person is in custody after the operation on Edenbrook Drive, Parkhurst.
There were forced signs of entry at the Edenbrook Drive home and multiple police are combing both homes currently with the dog squad.
It is believed police arrived at the premises early this morning.
More to follow.