Rail giant reveals how many Rocky workers want redundancy

Aurizon protest against the rail giant's decision to close its Rockhampton rollingstock workshop.

UPDATE 3.30PM: Aurizon has received 20 expressions of interest from employees at the Rockhampton workshops seeking voluntary redundancy since consultation started on proposed workplace changes on June 1.

The company has also received about 100 additional expressions of interests from train crew staff seeking voluntary redundancy, as part of the changes to train operations in Central and North Queensland.

WATCH: Rail giant to axe Rocky workshop, 180+ jobs to go.

Earlier this month the company dropped a bombshell when it advised the 181 workers at the Rockhampton rollingstock workshop of its plan to close the facility in a phased shutdown as part of a restructure that would see more than 300 positions go across CQ.

Adam Wratten

An Aurizon spokesman today said in addition to those workers seeking voluntary redundancies, more than 20 employees had requested transfers to vacancies at other Aurizon traincrew depots.

"Aurizon is also assisting interested employees from the Rockhampton Workshops who may transfer to up to 40 maintenance roles that will be available at Jilalan (Sarina) maintenance facility,” the spokesman said.

"Trade employees will work there on a short term basis commencing next week.”

He said Aurizon had completed the consultation process and agreed to a number of suggestions and requests from employees. These included:

To extend by 1 week the period for employees to put in expressions of interest in voluntary redundancy; and

For Aurizon to facilitate where possible, "swaps” between employees at unaffected depots who wish to take voluntary redundancy with those traincrew at depots affected by the changes.

QRN Stefan Jannides Photography

"Aurizon has advised employees at affected locations that the proposed changes through to end of 2018 will proceed, and will continue to work closely with individuals as the phased changes are implemented,” the spokesman said.

"Aurizon appreciates this is a tough decision for affected employees and for the Rockhampton community. We have engaged with community leaders and stakeholders on the changes, and confirmed that Aurizon will continue to have a large presence in the community with about 650 employees in the Rockhampton area.

"Aurizon has responded to the notices of dispute from rail unions.”

EARLIER: AURIZON has arranged a series of sessions on financial advice for workers who face the axe when the rail giant closes its Rockhampton rollingstock workshop.

The company advised workers yesterday that it had decided to proceed with the staged closure of the workshop following the consultation period.

Documentation provided to workers and viewed by The Morning Bulletin, says workers in Stage One of this closure have one week to decide if they will seek an expression of interest for a voluntary redundancy after this time frame was extended.

"Consultation regarding the proposed closure of the Rollingstock Maintenance Workshop, Rockhampton, commencing in August 2017 closed on Monday, June 12,” the document says.

"Implementation will commence from August, 2017.

"We received multiple requests to arrange seminars on financial advise and we were able to provide sessions from QSuper and IPAC.

"We have received requests for assistance with interview skills and resume writing and we are currently reviewing a proposal from Chandler McLeod to deliver some short group sessions on these topics.”

Rodney Blair shows his support for Aurizon Workers who have been told their jobs are going. Chris Ison ROK120717crally1

The document says employees "in a position no longer required” will be considered for redeployment.

"We will consider redeployment to areas requested by interested employees even where no vacancies presently exist,” the document says.

It says the company would "genuinely consider” requests for redundancy from employees in positions outside the scope of the redundancy scheme in line with business needs.

"Aurizon has included a number of measures to avert or mitigate the adverse effects of redundancy on employees.

"Aurizon is committed to retaining the skills of our people where possible and there may be opportunities for redeployment to regions where there is business demand.”

In its initial release on June 1, Aurizon said up to 40 affected employees at the Rockhampton workshop were expected to have the opportunity for redeployment to Aurizon's Jilalan facility.

"We received requests from interested employees to experience our Jilalan maintenance facility and have subsequently arranged an opportunity for trade employees to work in Jilalan on a short term basis from 19 June.”

All 10 apprenticeships at the Rockhampton facility, if not completed before closure, would be completed at other facilities.

The Morning Bulletin has sought further comment from Aurizon.