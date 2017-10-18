Railway hotels tour brings its secrets to the coast

Scott Whitaker, author of Railway Hotels of Australia, is bring his tour to the Capricorn Coast.

WHAT secrets, scandals and spirits haunt the history of Yeppoon's iconic Railway Hotel?

You can find out when Scott Whitaker, author of 'Railway Hotels of Australia, comes to the Capricorn Coast this week.

The Author Tour: Railway Hotels will celebrate the Scott's new book which details the history of every Railway Hotel that trades, or once traded in Queensland.

In earlier years, Railway Hotels were set up to service the railways construction workers or navvies in different communities and was the main haunt favoured by the local railway workers.

Over 600 Railways Hotels in Australia at one point, but by the beginning of the 1920's many had been burnt down, struck by an environmental disaster or just let go to ruins.

In Yeppoon, we are lucky enough to have the Railway Hotel which still stands to this day.

Recently renovated, it is seen to be a popular location for both young and old with live music, pokies and dining options.

Scott will treat coast residents to an informative and entertaining talk about the history of Railway Hotels, specifically those in Queensland, which would be of great interest to local historians, rail enthusiasts, researchers, genealogists and those keen to know more about hotels and all things history.

He thought it would be a nice little project to indulge himself with and trace the history of 20-30 Railway Hotels, after venturing into retirement.

"Twenty to thirty slowly turned into hundreds...Now I have a database of over 680 pubs which I have visited and photographed myself," said Scott.

"I have always been a railway enthusiast, and thought why not spend my days having a beer at every Railway Hotel still standing in Australia?"

Councillor Nigel Hutton who holds the portfolio for the Arts, encouraged residents to go along to this interesting and informative event, which highlights our local history.

"I would like to congratulate the Library staff for organising and facilitating such fantastic events and entertainment in our Shire for our community to enjoy," Cr Hutton said.

For more information please call 4913 3850 to book your seat. (Although this is a free event, seats are limited and bookings are essential.)

Times

Emu Park library

Thursday 19 October - 10.30am-11.30am

Yeppoon Library

Friday 20 October - 10.30am - 11.30am