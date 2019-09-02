Railways club immortals

THE Railways football club held a reunion on Rockhampton Rugby League grand final day to pay tribute to the sides which played in the 1979 grand finals.

Last month, over 100 past players and supporters passed through the marquee during the afternoon, reminiscing about their glories and friendships.

Players travelled from across Australia from cities such as Darwin and Perth to listen to tributes for the victorious A-grade side from that year, and stories of the legends and larrikins who played at the club.

Legends and larrikins

Ray Laird

Ray was a Mackay junior who made his Queensland debut against the touring Kiwi team in 1963 at the age of 22.

That same year he played against South Africa, stamping himself as one of the most exciting and reliable players in the game.

Ray played for Railways during the seasons of 1965, 1966 and 1967 before he returned in 1969 and 1970.

He played for Queensland 18 times between 1963 and 1971, scored two tries and kicked 16 goals.

Also, he was chosen to play in the second Test against Great Britain at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 1970 from the Railways club.

It is to Ray's credit he rose to such heights during an era which included Graeme Langlands, Les Johns, Eric Simms, Ken Thornett and Keith Barnes.

He captained Queensland several times and was an inspirational figure at the back, barking orders, directing play and using his destructive defence to put fear into the opposition.

Former Test hooker John Lang praised Laird's captaincy, which he said resulted in great team harmony, something Lang said he didn't always experience when he was on national duty.

Laird's extensive playing experience in regional areas resulted in him being named in the Central Queensland, North Queensland, Sunshine Coast and Toowoomba 'teams of the century'.

Ray died in 2019 aged 78.

Alan Hardisty

Alan played for Railways as captain/coach in 1974.

He played 401 games for Castleford where he scored a record 206 tries.

Alan played 12 times for Great Britain, and captained them on one occasion.

The Rockhampton Leagues Club was opened in 1971, and by the end of 1973 they decided as part of their charter to bring a well-known player to the town to boost the playing strength and profile of the local competition.

I'm not sure what Alan thought when he arrived at Voss Park to a very small ground and a club tree but he did have a very good side that won every trophy that year save one.

They only lost in the grand final.

Brothers knew their only way to beat Railways was to take him out of the game.

And that they did with a late hit but his influence remained at the club for a long time, and mentored the likes of Bruce Applewaite and Warren McLaughlin.

Alan sent a message wishing everyone a great time at the reunion.

Bill Duguid

Bill was a Toowoomba boy who won his first senior premiership with Newtown in 1962 - also in this team was Denis Garvey who came to Railways a couple of years later.

In 1963, Bill played for Toowoomba against the Kiwis.

As a schoolteacher, he was transferred around, playing at Roma Wattles and Dalby Brothers.

Back in Toowoomba in 1966, he played against Great Britain.

In 1967 he was at Bundaberg Natives where he also played for Wide Bay.

In 1968, he was on trial for Parramatta where he starred and kept World Cup hooker, John McMartin, in reserve grade, but a QRL-enforced transfer fee of $1750 saw him return to Cunnamulla as captain/coach.

In 1972 he returned to Toowoomba Valleys where he won the premiership.

He arrived in Rockhampton in 1973 when he captained/coached Railways to a premiership, and repeated this feat in 1975 and 1976.

Bill coached the Rockhampton and Central Queensland representative teams many times in this period.

He later moved to Mackay where he was president of the Mackay League when they won the state league in 1993 and 1994.

Bill was an inaugural board member of the North Queensland Cowboys.

He returned to Rockhampton in 2002 as publican of the Fitzroy Hotel and was president of the league from 2003 to 2008.

He was a member of the Rockhampton Leagues Club board from 2003 to 2009.

Bill's health declined in his later years.

He died in 2016 aged 74.

Les Ewing

A Railways junior, Les joined the club in 1965.

He started playing senior football in 1969 as an electric centre or fullback.

Les played against the touring Great Britain side as an 18 year-old in 1970.

In 1971, he played for Central Queensland against the New South Wales country side when he was noticed by Peter Moore (the boss of Canterbury Bulldogs) who invited him down the next year.

He had two years at Canterbury where he played first grade.

In 1974, he went to Wollongong before a move to Bundaberg West in 1977.

During the season of 1980, he was the captain/coach of Railways but broke his leg and was unable to finish the season.

He was the heart and soul of the club's social activities during this time because of his great attitude to life.

Les now lives on the Sunshine Coast.

Bill Nosworthy

A Brisbane Easts junior who played for Norths' under-19 side as a 16-year-old in 1968, Bill made his debut in first grade for them the next year.

Recruited for the Railways by Ray Laird in 1970, he played for Rockhampton in the state selection trials,narrowly losing the final against Brisbane.

Bill also played against the touring Englishmen that year, the last English side to win a series in Australia.

He was recruited back in 1971 by Brisbane Easts where Bill made his first grade debut as an 18-year-old.

A major injury ended his 1972 season, so he headed to Bundaberg where he played until 1978.

Bill played more than 50 games for Bundaberg and 20 games for Wide Bay, captaining the side against the touring New Zealanders.

In 1979, he moved back to Rockhampton to take up the captain/coach role at the Railways where he moulded a group of talented youngsters with a few old hardheads into a successful premiership team.

The following year, he moved back to Brisbane to coach the Easts' third grade side, which lost in the preliminary final.

In 1981 he played for Ipswich Brothers and captained them that year. They were narrowly beaten in the grand final.

Bill moved back in 1982 to Rockhampton where he captained Railways to grand final success under coach Paul Barrett.

Another five-star season followed in 1983, when as captain/coach of Railways they went back-to-back as premiers.

In 1984, he coached the Capras against the touring Great Britain side, the Capras losing the game but winning the fight.

The following year was a busy one for Bill, coaching the Capras again and moving to coach the Tweed Heads Seagulls, ironically being beaten in the preliminary final by Railways.

He coached the Seagulls again between 1992 and 1994.

Once again as coach of the Rockhampton side, Bill took them to the final in which they were beaten by Mackay, which was coached by Paul White.

Bill then became coaching director at St Brendan's College and coached Queensland's under-19 side against New South Wales.

He also worked in recruiting and development for both the Brisbane Broncos and South Queensland Crushers.

Further, Bill was the Central Queensland development officer for three years.

Bill moved to Perth in 2001 to become operations manager of the Western Australian Rugby League.

He became general manager of the Western Australia Rugby League, and worked for the Australian Rugby League until 2010.

Bill now owns several businesses in Western Australia.

Warren McLaughlin

Warren won a reserve grade grand final with Yeppoon in 1972 before moving to Railways the next year.

He started a 14-year association with the club where he won grand finals in 1973, 1975, 1976, 1979, 1982 and 1983, and played in the 1974 loss to Brothers.

Warren played for Central Queensland in 1984 against the Great Britain side where their coach, Frank Myler, named him the biggest winger in the world.

All the while, he continued to play for Colts Rugby Union on Saturdays.

He continued his career with Bluff where he won the A-grade grand final in 1990.

Warren continued to play and coach the club in the second division, winning more titles.

He never missed a season until he was 50 years old, so that he could play with all of his three sons.

Warren lives at Bluff.

Bruce Applewaite

Bruce was a Railways junior who won the A reserve grade premiership in 1971 as a 19-year-old.

In 1972 (his first year of first grade), he won the Bulletin Award as the best player in Rockhampton.

Bruce knew what it was like to win grand finals during the seasons of 1973, 1975, 1976, 1979, 1982 and 1983.

He won the Ollie Howden medallion in 1983 as the 'best and fairest player' in the competition.

Bruce retired at the end of 1983 when he became the most inspiring and influential player of his generation.

Bruce lives in Rockhampton.