33°
Rain a relief for farmers in CQ

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 16th Mar 2017 6:00 AM
WELCOME RELIEF: The creeks are running after the rainfall Matt Mollard received on his Marlborough property over Tuesday and Wednesday this week.
WELCOME RELIEF: The creeks are running after the rainfall Matt Mollard received on his Marlborough property over Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

MATTHEW Mollard isn't complaining about the 104mm which hit the ground on his Marlborough property in just 24 hours.

The grazier, who is based on 2,250 hectares, 20km south of Marlborough runs a cattle operation mixed with some small hay crops.

He admits he and his family have been pretty lucky this season, compared with a lot of other places, but still welcomed the much needed rain.

"At the same time there were a lot of days early on where the little rain we did get was knocked out of the country and the grass pretty quickly by the heat,” Matthew said.

"So the rain revitalises the country, to get the grass growing and if you've got crops it improves your yields.

"Rain means healthier grass and it looks after the pastures we have. It puts weight on the cattle so we can sell them each year and reinvest them into the place. It fills up dams and creeks.”

Matthew didn't have much rain on his property towards the end of last year and the spring began to slow down, but with the last bit of heavy rain it has picked up again.

Another picture from the air of the rainfall at Matthew&#39;s property.
Another picture from the air of the rainfall at Matthew's property.

"Hopefully that spring will run all year round again now,” he said.

"All our dams are awash and all our creeks are running.

"I think we will sit pretty well through winter, but I just hope people out west and down south they get rain. They need it.”

Rockhampton recorded 35mm overnight to 6pm yesterday, while on the coast Yeppoon recorded 46.2mm in the same time period.

There was 19.6mm at St Lawrence to 6pm and 49.4mm in the Lochington area in the Central Highlands.

WHAT THE WEEK LOOKS LIKE

Friday - Partly cloudy. Medium (40%) chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Saturday - Partly cloudy. High (70%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday - Mostly sunny morning. Medium (50%) chance of showers in the afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  drought matthew mollard rainfall

