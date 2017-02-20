Rain and heat on Rockhampton's horizon this week

KEEPING COOL: Aria Savage (5) finds relief from the hot weather at the Keppel Kraken water park on Yeppoon Main Beach foreshore.

IT'S predicted to be cloudy and drizzly this week in Rockhampton, but the heat still isn't going anywhere.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a high temperature of 34 degrees is expected every day this week except Wednesday, which has a high of 33.

Yeppoon will be slightly cooler, with high temps of 30 degrees expected throughout the week.

Today brings a 70% chance of rain near the Yeppoon coast with the possibility of a thunderstorm in the morning - Rockhampton can expect a 60% chance of rain.

The chance of rain will hang around the region for the remainder of the week with showers and light winds predicted right through until Sunday.

Rockhampton forecast

Monday: 34 max; 60% chance of rain

Tuesday: 34 max; 20% chance of rain

Wednesday: 33 max; 30% chance of rain

Thursday: 34 max; 30% chance of rain

Friday: 34 max; 30% chance of rain

Saturday: 34 max; 30% chance of rain