Rain boosts buyer confidence at weekly cattle sale

Josh Heck, SBB GDL, with a pen of Brangus cows and calves that topped at $2400/head, supplied by New Caledonian Grazing Co, Blackwater. Picture: Contributed

Josh Heck, SBB GDL, with a pen of Brangus cows and calves that topped at $2400/head, supplied by New Caledonian Grazing Co, Blackwater. Picture: Contributed

Last week’s rain lifted both livestock traders’ spirit and the market at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange Prime and Store Cattle Sale on Wednesday, with quality offerings reflecting in increased prices.

CQLX combined agents offered up 2750 head, with grown steers topping at 412c/kg and breeder heifers peaking at 361c/kg.

While numbers were down on previous weeks, Brad Mulvihill from TopX, Gracemere, said vendors were holding onto cattle, with confidence rain would continue to fall.

“The recent falls have put some good confidence back in the market,” Mr Mulvihill said.

“While it’s still patchy, the amounts have been significant where it has fallen.”

Some lines were up to 15c/kg on recent sales, while the rest of the market held firm, to slightly dearer.

Mr Mulvihill also said quality and condition were more consistent than recent weeks.

He said the quality with a few big pens of more uniform lines was reflected in the prices.

Most of the offerings were snapped up by the usual processors and feeder buyers, but a strong panel of restockers were also active.

A sale highlight was a line of 90 HGP treated steers from Aroa Downs at Clermont which averaged 401c/kg to weigh 447kg and return $1793/head to the delight of the vendors.

Light weight yearling steers averaged 509c/kg while a good-sized sample sold to 531c/kg.

Medium and heavy pens averaged between 421c/kg to 458c/kg.

Heavy grown steers sold between 375c/kg to 412c/kg for the lighter pens.

Baralaba vendor Ryan Goudie sold No9 Santa Cross steers for 412c/kg, weighing 387kg to return $1600/head.

A line of 90 No0 grey Brahman steers from MacGibbon Holdings, Nebo, sold for 446c/kg, weighing an average of 284kg to return $1268/head.

Well-bred mixed calves topped at 531c/kg, to average 475c/kg.

Vealer steers made up to 529c/kg while the top line of vealer heifers sold to 477c/kg to restockers.

Yearling heifers, weighing between 200-280kg reached a top of 451c/kg and returned averages from 400c to 437c/kg.

Medium to heavy averages ranged from 367c to 430c/kg.

Well-bred feeder heifers were in demand, topping at 361c/kg.

Lake Lindsay Pastoral Company put up the biggest line of heifers, with 225 sold for 262c/kg to return $1399 per head.

Heavy, four score cows sold to a top of 294c/kg, averaging 277c/kg.

The best line of cows with calves at foot, offered by A and B Goodwin, Blackwater, sold for $2,400/unit, with most others selling from $1,700/unit.

MORE STORIES:

Pen of Droughtmasters sold to NSW buyer at CQLX

Bidders battle it out at record-breaking cattle sale

CQ steer study: How diet change beefed up cattle by 59kg