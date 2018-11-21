Menu
Storm over Wallumbilla.
Weather

IN PICTURES: Rain brings joy to drought country

Jorja McDonnell
by
21st Nov 2018 12:01 PM | Updated: 2:05 PM

DUSTY towns across the southwest received some much-needed rain last night, and the excitement for the precipitation made its way to social media from Eromanga to Bollon and everything in between.

Pictures, videos, and clever quips abounded as locals celebrated the rare occurrence.

Stunning photos also featured, like this gem from the Eromanga Natural History Museum.

Consistent rain in Charleville has left residents stunned.

And keen photographers have been shooting the sky.

Storm activity even took out power supply at Bollon, but the Post Office was happy to report everyone was still in good spirits.

Finally, in Cunnamulla, the rain only made the newly-refurbished train station look even more beautiful, and gave the plants a welcome drink.

