Rain drenched Western Queensland jumping for joy

Farmers at Newstead Station near Ilfracombe were over the moon to get more than 84mm of rain by 10am Wednesday morning. Tracy Hatch

GRAZIERS and locals alike are celebrating the joyful sound of rain on a tin roof this week.

Parts of Western Queensland have received between 50mm and 300mm of rain since Monday as ex-tropical cyclone Trevor moves south east towards the Central Highlands.

Barcaldine, Blackall, Charleville, Ilfracombe, Longreach, Tambo, Quilpie and Winton all received large falls with Adavale measuring 267mm by 10am on Wednesday morning.

David Crocks from the Bureau of Meteorology said the combination of ex Tropical Cyclone Trevor and an upper trough will continue to produce heavy showers in the coming days.

"Parts of the Central Highlands could expect 20mm to 40mm on Thursday,” he said.

"As the system moves east today most of the western parts will be clear of the heavier rain.”

Heavy rain falls in recent times have lead to water restrictions easing in some parts, as Fairbairn Dam levels increase after years of worryingly low levels.

Central Highlands' Mayor Kerry Hayes said the relaxed restrictions, which have been lowered to level one, are only applicable in Emerald, Blackwater and Bluff.

"There was an increased inflow to the dam since the rain event a couple of weeks ago, which has meant the level has climbed to about 12 per cent,” he said.

As of 5.30pm Wednesday afternoon, the remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Trevor extended across Central Queensland, bringing with it showers and thunderstorms south of the Flinders Highway and into the Central West and Central Highlands and Coalfields.

The Bureau predicts scattered six hourly rainfall totals between 75mm and 100mm will develop within the warning areas of Emerald, Longreach, Clermont, Winton, Barcaldine, Tambo, Blackall, Springsure and Carnarvon National Park.

Continuing through the day the low and associated trough will weaken, meaning any heavy falls are more likely to be associated with isolated thunderstorm activity.