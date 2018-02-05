CHEEKY: Man shares 'full moon' delight over weekend rain

Bryce Moore posted this cheeky photo on Who Got the Rain Facebook page at 1.30pm Sunday, saying 'Taemarie' at Condamine received 112mm. "All smiles here".

Bryce Moore posted this cheeky photo on Who Got the Rain Facebook page at 1.30pm Sunday, saying 'Taemarie' at Condamine received 112mm. "All smiles here". Bryce Moore

INSTEAD of feeling hot, hot, hot this weekend, most Queenslanders felt wet, wet, wet. Some even got to feel cold.

Some took the opportunity to be a little bit cheeky with one guy giving Queensland it's second full moon in a week.

Bryce Moore posted a photo of himself standing in the rain in his birthday suit on the Who Got the Rain? Facebook page yesterday afternoon, stating his family property "Taemarie" near Condamine received 112mm by 1.30pm.

"All smiles here," he said.

And he wasn't the only one.

James L Walker of Longreach also showed of the rain event's impact on his property Camden Park Station, 10km east of Longreach, with his house surrounded by muddy water.

'Damming up near the House'Camden Park Station' 10km East Longreach - 62mm over two nights !! James L Walker

He said Camden Park Station had received 62mm in two nights to lead to that island scenario.

"I hope there's more rain about, in the scheme of things its 15% of our annual rainfall so we need that event at least six more times before summer finishes!!" Mr Walker said.

Weekend rainfall totals

as of 4pm Sunday

Taroom 117mm

Cracow 110mm

Springsure Creek Junction 117.2mm

Blackdown Tableland 79mm

Bluff 54mm

Emerald 43.8mm

Middlemount 83

Dysart 64mm

Nebo 104mm

Westwood 67mm

Samuel Hill 145mm

South Yaamba 43.8mm

Rockhampton 43.8mm

Byfield 155mm

11.40am: THE rain gods have answered the prayers of many farmers out west over the weekend and now the water is flowing at Byfield.

The Byfield General Store posted photos on Facebook this morning showing water over the bridge at Waterpark Creek at 6.30am. Byfield General Store

The Byfield General Store posted photos on Facebook this morning showing water over the bridge at Waterpark Creek at 6.30am.

The Byfield General Store posted photos on Facebook this morning showing water over the bridge at Waterpark Creek at 6.30am. Byfield General Store

The Bureau of Meteorology website shows the water level at Waterpark Creek has been over the two metre mark for the past 24 hours and steadily hovering above the line.

The Byfield General Store posted photos on Facebook this morning showing water over the bridge at Waterpark Creek at 6.30am. Byfield General Store

Pamela Stephenson post on Higgins Storm Chasers that she recorded 51.5mm to 9am this morning at Port Curtis on the riverbank outside Rockhampton and still lightly raining.

"It has been good light soaking rain. Hoping for run-off into dam today - the grass is already green and growing fast," she said.

Patricia Harris posted a comment on the page at 9.30am saying she'd noted light drizzle to heavy showers in Yeppoon since Friday night.

" .. still raining here ( Sun morn ) combined wit some fairly strong wind on & off .. we had had 54 mls by Sat morn .. so I'm guessing we have had at least 100 mls by now ?? ( don't have a rain guage of my own )," she said.

Meawhile, the rain will continue to bless farmers out west with the forecast for the Central West region, including Longreach, includes an 80% chance of showers or patchy rain in the northeast and 40% chance elsewhere.

James L Walker posted on Who Got the Rain? at 8pm Saturday night that Camden Park Station, 10km east of Longreach, had recorded 62mm in two nights.

According to the BOM website, 42.8mm of the 62mm had fallen between Saturday 9am and Saturday 8pm. Unfortunately, BOM's records show there hasn't been any more rain since then.

Meanwhile, Annette Currie posted on Who Got the Rain? at 10am that the homestead Speculation, north of Jericho, received 60mm in the 24 hours prior.

The BOM showed the following rain recordings for 24 hours up to 9am today:

Rockhampton 12.4mm

St Lawrence 25.8mm

Yeppoon 29mm

Blackwater 20mm

Clermont 49.6mm

Emerald 13mm

Moranbah 57.8mm

Rolleston 29.2mm

Longreach 42.8mm

The forecast for today shows a 90% chance of showers and patchy rain for Capricornia, becoming less likely late this afternoon and evening.

The forecast for the Central Highland and Coalfields is a cloudy and cool day with an 80% chance of showers and patchy rain, becoming less likely late this afternoon and evening.

3.45PM: RAIN has continued to fall over Central Queensland throughout the day, with large falls around Longreach.

Linda Ohl from Cocklebinda at Baralaba recorded 165mm to 9am this morning and said the rain had remained steady throughout the day.

"We are still getting good showers here," she wrote on the Who Got The Rain? Facebook page.

"It's just beautiful rain, total is really adding up now."

People posting in the page were sharing their joy at the rain, which is much needed for many inland regions.

Photos from Cocklebinda, Baralaba which received 165mm until Saturday morning as soaking rain swept across Central Queensland. Linda Ohl

Further west, gullies and creeks were flowing again as heavy rain and storms hit Longreach.

One resident told the group they had recorded 101mm at Longreach, while others recorded 60mm on properties around the town.

The Bureau of Meteorology has officially recorded 42.6mm from 9am to 3.30pm.

In other areas, 45.5mm was recorded south of Dysart, 32mm in West Rockhampton, and 58.6mm at Capella Post Office.

Photos from Cocklebinda, Baralaba which received 165mm until Saturday morning as soaking rain swept across Central Queensland. Linda Ohl

EARLIER: IT SEEMS the rain came tumbling down in many of the places where it was needed most, with some parts of Central Queensland recording almost 70mm in an hour overnight and other areas receiving almost 100mm in 24 hours.

Thunderstorms rolled across the region last night, with warnings of severe storms in some areas cancelled about midnight.

In cancelling the severe thunderstorm warning, the Bureau of Meteorology said 68mm of rain fell in an hour to 8pm at The Crescent, near Rolleston.

While 77mm of rain fell in the hour to 10.35pm at Springsure Creek, south of Comet.

Rainfall predictions for Sunday, February 4 Bureau of Meteorology

According to the bureau's overnight rainfall totals, 27.2mm was recorded at Rockhampton.

However, Byfield recorded 97mm in the 24 ours to 9am.

Locals also shared their rain totals on Facebook page Who Got The Rain.

One Springsure resident said they had arrived home to a flooded yard and had by this morning recorded 133mm of rain.

A Baralaba property owner recorded 90mm overnight, along with 75mm on Friday.

A property owner near Woorabinda recorded 113mm over two nights to this morning.

Bureau of Meteorology recordings to 9am Saturday