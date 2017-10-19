Rain falls in all of the right places with more to come

RAINFALL: The McCamley family received 172mm overnight at "Fern Hills" just 22km west of Bajool.

RAINFALL: The McCamley family received 172mm overnight at "Fern Hills" just 22km west of Bajool. Janice McCamley

THE saying goes there is no sound like rain on an old tin roof and for the McCamley family there couldn't be a sweeter sound.

Through Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning Janice McCamley, her husband Brett and two daughters Montana and Cheyenne listened to a much-awaited 172mm fall on their property.

Yesterday was a day where parts of CQ reported more than 200mm of rainfall and the Bruce Hwy was closed south of Gladstone due to the major weather event which moved along the coast.

In Rockhampton the rainfall in 36 hours to 6pm yesterday was 104.4mm and Yeppoon, 70mm.

Living 19km south-west of Bajool, the McCamleys were among those rejoicing.

Janice said the family property had been in Brett's family for 130 years and prior to the rain the 2200-hectare country was starting to powder up.

"The pasture was diminishing rapidly. This rain will give us a great start to spring and should give us enough soil moisture to get us through to Christmas,” Janice said.

"So far for the week we have had 225mm of rain, bringing the October total to 244mm.”

Running a Brahman stud and a commercial operation, the family members had been praying for rain for some time and it seems they got their wish with roads leading out of their property cut off.

"The girl in the photo is our youngest daughter Montana. She couldn't get to school today because all of the creek crossings were running over the road,” Janice said.

While the weather has eased to showers, Bureau of Meteorology expert Harry Clark said yesterday Central Queensland could expect about 50mm overnight.

The meteorologist said a large area of rain sitting over the Gladstone region was expected to travel slowly north.

The BOM recorded 102mm in 24 hours to 9am yesterday, but individual reports of more than 150mm have been posted on social media.

Mr Clark said while the severe weather warning has been cancelled for the Capricornia region, CQ can still expect heavy rain.

"There's a bit of uncertainty as to where the heavier falls will be, but Rockhampton in general isn't expecting those dangerous falls to 120-150mm. In saying that we have cancelled the severe weather warning for the heavier falls.”

A severe weather warning remained in place from Gladstone south to Bundaberg, and north from Townsville down to Mackay.

Mr Clark said the BOM was not currently concerned for the Fitzroy River, despite heavy falls.

Who got the rain?

Rainfall recorded on social media from Tuesday afternoon, into Wednesday morning.

Deb Robertson: 119mm Gunder Rd, The Caves.

Shannon Robertson: 150mm at Berserker.

Colleen Lowe: 150mm at Gracemere.

Char Robertson: 118mm at Frenchville.

Marie Scott: 105mm at Currawong Park at Ridgelands, Rockhampton.

Leanne Sedgman: 171mm at Dalma, West of Rockhampton. 12hr total.

Kaye Black: Finally 137mm of beautiful rain at Sandringham 4701.

Jade Bowen: 126mm and still raining Alton Downs. Tanks are over flowing.

Sue Templeton: 36mm Orana Duaringa. All up this month 195mm. Feeling very blessed and pray that the west will get their share.

Jo McGuigan: 54mm overnight. Total 134mm for October at Cree Harrami Thangool.

Tanya Coles: Just emptied the rain gauge in Agnes Water CQ. 309mm since Saturday 9am.

Sam N Jason Spann: 146mm over 5 days, 75 of that fell overnight. Absolutley wonderful, am very thankful. 'Lynvale' Goovigen CQ.

Maree Jamieson: 13mm at Harris Street Emerald.

Robyn McCamley: 132.5mm to 9am at Whynot, Alton Downs.