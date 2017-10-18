Rain forces Rocky show cancellation

THE Pilbeam Theatre and promoter ATA Allstar Artists advises that tonight's performance by the Glenn Miller Orchestra at the Pilbeam Theatre has been cancelled.

The weather and resulting road conditions will prevent the orchestra reaching Rockhampton safely in time for tonight's performance.

"All ticket holders are asked to retain their tickets and the Pilbeam Theatre will contact them directly to arrange a refund,” a statement issued on behalf of the theatre said.

"We thank patrons for their patience while we begin the refund process.”