26°
News

Rain forces Rocky show cancellation

The Glenn Miller Orchestra.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra. NONI CARROLL

THE Pilbeam Theatre and promoter ATA Allstar Artists advises that tonight's performance by the Glenn Miller Orchestra at the Pilbeam Theatre has been cancelled.

The weather and resulting road conditions will prevent the orchestra reaching Rockhampton safely in time for tonight's performance.

"All ticket holders are asked to retain their tickets and the Pilbeam Theatre will contact them directly to arrange a refund,” a statement issued on behalf of the theatre said.

"We thank patrons for their patience while we begin the refund process.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Trawlermen's families cling to hope

Trawlermen's families cling to hope

FAMILIES of crewmates from the capsized fishing boat Dianne are gathering in Gladstone, where the search is being coordinated for six men still missing.

New Yeppoon bar to open its doors this weekend

While the shop is yet to open its doors, Cath was determined to be part of the Tropical Pinefest Parade

Couple bring something different to Cap Coast entertainment scene

Rocky teen high on ice 'throws himself in front of car'

Adam Joseph Hopkins was high on ice when he rolled on top of a motorists car when the vehicle stopped to give way to him walking across the road.

Young mum and nine-year-old son were in the car at the time

Rockin Rocky red carpet experience up for grabs

Country music legend Lee Kernaghan will perform at the Great Western Hotel as part of the Rockin Rocky music festival.

Win the ultimate New Year's entertainment experience in CQ.

Local Partners