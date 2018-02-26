Rain halts progress on Rocky's new hockey turf

RAIN DELAY: Great progress was being made on replacing the artificial turf at Rockhampton's hockey headquarters, Kalka Shades, before the wet weather rolled in.

RAIN DELAY: Great progress was being made on replacing the artificial turf at Rockhampton's hockey headquarters, Kalka Shades, before the wet weather rolled in. Allan Reinikka ROK260218ahockey1

HOCKEY: Work on replacing the artificial turf at Rockhampton's Kalka Shades has been brought to a halt by the lingering wet weather.

The project was on target to be finished well ahead of the contract completion date of March 1 - until the rain came in about a week ago.

Given the latest weather forecast, it will now be closer to March 5, with the CQ League set to start on March 10 and Rockhampton fixtures the following weekend.

Rockhampton Hockey Association facilities co-ordinator Ryan Knowles said it was frustrating but there was nothing that could be done.

"The field proper is complete. It's the blue surrounds, which has the two sidelines tufted into it, that's what we're waiting for,” he said.

"To finish the turf we need the shock pad to be dry. With the rain we've been having each day, it takes two days for it to dry out.

"For the last week we really haven't been able to do anything and it's not looking too good for the next two to three days either.

"It's just unfortunate that the weather came in two days before it could have been finished, otherwise teams could have been training on it as early as last Friday.”

The turf is the same as that being used at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, and is being laid by Germany company Polytan, which has laid the surfaces for the hockey events at the past five Olympic Games.

The first artificial surface was installed at Kalka Shades in 1996, and was first replaced in 2006.

Plans are also well under way for the installation in September of RHA's second artificial turf, which will give Rockhampton the facilities needed to host national and international tournaments.