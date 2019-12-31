Rain on the horizon for drought-stricken region

WET WEATHER: RAIN is on the cards for Rockhampton locals until Thursday and cooler temperatures are predicted to continue for the rest of the week.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman said the Rockhampton region could receive showers or a thunderstorm today and tomorrow but it was unlikely.

The bureau predicted a 30 per cent chance of rain on both days and the chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Low to mid 30s are expected for Rockhampton this week with Thursday’s maximum temperature of 35 predicted to be the highest until at least Monday.

Rockhampton’s average maximum temperature for December was 32.2C.

In Emerald, the average temperature for the month was 34.3C.

On the coast, there is a 50 per cent chance of rain today.

Yeppoon temperatures are set to remain below 30 for the rest of the week.

Temperatures in Blackwater are predicted to be more severe with high 30s expected until Sunday.