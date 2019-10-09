Rain on the way for Capricornia

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Capricornia over the next few days with most areas likely to receive between 5mm and 15mm, the weather bureau says.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said there could be isolated showers developing in Rockhampton on Thursday afternoon.

“The weather doesn’t really start picking up until around Friday/Saturday where we’ll see a few showers and thunderstorms develop Friday afternoon and they’ll continue on Saturday, before easing in the afternoon and clearing out and all gone by Saturday night,” he said.

“Generally if we look at rainfall totals over those few days, most people should see somewhere in that 5mm to 15mm range.

“And the heavier showers and storms we could be seeing falls up to 25mm to 40mm in very isolated locations.

“Once again it will be pretty hit and miss - some will get a lot more and others will get very little, kind of like the rain event we had about a week ago when we had those showers and storms in the area.”

The BoM spokesman said more heavier falls might be seen in the Gladstone, Wide Bay and Burnett areas.

“At this stage, Rocky’s probably going to be on the edge of some of the heavier falls. But, as always, if a storm goes right over Rocky then you’ll get some heavier falls there.”