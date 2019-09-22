Rain on the way for parts of CQ

Rain and thunderstorms are possible for areas south of Rockhampton towards the end of the week.

SOME Rockhampton residents woke up on Sunday morning to the sound of rain and water in their gauge, but according to the Bureau of Meteorology, that was the last of the showers for this week.

The Morning Bulletin readers in Frenchville and Park Avenue both recorded 4.5mm from the overnight and morning falls, and one reader in Kawana recorded 3mm.

The airport gauge recorded a total of 1.4mm at 9am on Sunday morning.

While it is set to be a dry week in Rockhampton, inland areas like Biloela can expect to see rain and even some thunderstorms.

Jess Gardner from the Bureau of Meteorology said the shower activity seen on Sunday would clear, with a possibility of small showers mid week on the coast.

“The best chance of seeing better rainfall totals is likely to be from Thursday,” she said.

“The most likely place to see that rain is inland, south of Rockhampton.

“A system moving into that area will bring instability, showers and thunderstorms and with the thunderstorms there is a chance we will see more rain.

“There will be a few millimetres for the Capricornia regions, but most of the falls will be further south around the Biloela area and they may see falls around the 8mm mark.”

