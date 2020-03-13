Menu
Generic weather shot - wet weather driving - driving hazards - Brice highway Gordonvale as the rain pours down. Pic Tom Lee
Rain plus children needing to get to school equals $700 fine

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
13th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
A WOMAN driving her children to school due to the rain has been slapped with a $700 fine.

Angela Maree Blanch, 40, pleaded guilty on March 11 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving while disqualified by court order.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police intercepted Blanch driving at 8.25am on January 29 on Baden Powell Street, Wandal, and checks revealed her licence had been disqualified from January 8 until May 7.

She said Blanch told police it was raining and she was dropping her children at school.

Blanch was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for a further two years.

