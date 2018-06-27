Rain, rain come again: CQ residents cry out for more rain

THE sound of raindrops on the roof was music to the ears of Central Queenslanders.

Some areas of Central Queensland received more than 40mm of rain in the 24-hours to 9am yesterday.

Rolleston received a soaking of 38mm while other areas like Rockhampton were not so lucky, receiving just over 5mm.

It was the first recorded rain this month in the Beef Capital.

Emerald Airport saw 17mm fall by 9am with an additional 20mm falling by lunchtime.

Lucky recipients shared their joy on the popular Facebook site Who Got the Rain.

Loretta Smith shared news of her 29mm at Bauhinia Downs.

Meanwhile, Carl Bryant at Sapphire, near Emerald, had just 7mm of rain at his place.

Nearby at Capella, 11mm was recorded while there were mixed results around Taroom.

Sue Presho recorded 25mm, Lesleigh Moore recorded 38mm, while William Twidale recorded 30mm.

Pauline Lambert-Barker recorded 12mm west of Moura.

About 10mm of rain seemed to be the consensus at Banana.

Kurt Mayne got 30mm in his new gauge at Rolleston.

Hayley Piggott recorded 36.4mm while to the south of the town, Yvonne Fletcher had 41mm.

Closer to Rocky, 10mm of rain was recorded at Bajool by Allie Peters.

Chances of more rain are decreasing today.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts a 20 per cent chance of rain today, 30 per cent tomorrow and 20 per cent for Saturday and Sunday.