Rain, rain come again: Happy residents share rainfall in CQ

Joanne Wells shared a very foggy view yesterday after a light sprinkle on Monday. Joanne Wells

IT'S a wonderful thing to see rain falling and it's an even better feeling for graziers who haven't seen rain for months.

Many happy Central Queenslanders took to the Facebook group Who Got the Rain to share their exciting rainfall totals.

An excited Lisa Crump saw 23 "glorious” mm fall in half-an-hour at Rubyvale on Monday morning.

Another lucky resident, Katie Turnbull, had 42.5mm at Tambo with the rain still spitting at 7am on Monday morning.

MUDDY PUDDLES: Brendan Kenny shared a photo of his place at Clermont that received 17mm yesterday. Contributed

West of Clermont, 13mm was recorded by Rhiannon Finger.

Leonie Davey was happy to report 9.5mm north of Emerald. This was in addition to 20mm of rain received last week.

In Moura there was 6.5mm of rain at Kylie Herrod's place.

Over the range, Debby Withers recorded 21mm from the weekend with another 18mm on Monday night.

Rockhampton officially didn't record much rain with only 4.2mm listed by the Bureau of Meteorology for Monday and Tuesday.

However, reports around Port Curtis in Rockhampton's south said as much as 25mm of rain fell.

Ann Walker had a "nice surprise coming home from town”. Gemini Downs north of Clermont." Ann Walker

And the chance of more rain hasn't gone away.

The Bureau of Meteorology reports there is a 30 per cent chance of a shower in Rockhampton tomorrow, but only less than 1mm forecast.

On Friday there is more possible rainfall with a 40 per cent chance but only around 3mm.

On Saturday, it will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain with less than 1mm forecast.