Rain-starved residents pray for a ‘Miracle on the Mount’

Mount Morgan parishioners are hoping to repeat the ‘Miracle of 2000’ when their dam went from empty to full in just six weeks.

In the middle of a severe water shortage, about 70 people from six Mt Morgan churches attended a prayer meeting at the School of Arts, and the next day the town got only 0.6mm.

But over the next six weeks, the rain fell directly over the Mt Morgan catchment, overflowing the dam walls which were raised by four metres in previous years.

For more than a month, Mt Morgan received a steady convoy of vehicles travelling to town to see the water running over the new spillway.

Casey Anderson captured this image of the sunrise over Mount Morgan No. 7 Dam.

“The town’s people’s prayers have indeed been answered,” wrote the Mayor Stan Lean at the time.

Now, the situation is again dire, with Rockhampton Regional Council trucking water up the range to the parched residents every day costing thousands.

So the ministers who oversee Mt Morgan’s four churches have agreed to again turn to the power of prayer.

Friday night, again at the School of Arts, Mt Morgan’s faithful will gather for a ‘semi-liturgical’ service to invoke rain.

Members of the Peace Christian Church, the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, St Mary’s Anglican Church and the Mount Morgan Uniting Church will take part in songs and prayers suitable for the occasion.

2000 Morning Bulletin story about Mt Morgan rainfall

“The council has been really good to the community since amalgamation and has bent over backwards in so many ways,” said one of the organisers, Pastor David Alley.

“We are praying because we’ve seen answers to prayers in the past which have been miraculous.

“Our expectation is that good is going to come from asking God for assistance.”