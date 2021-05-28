Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
2000 Morning Bulletin story about Mt Morgan rainfall
2000 Morning Bulletin story about Mt Morgan rainfall
Weather

Rain-starved residents pray for a ‘Miracle on the Mount’

JANN HOULEY
28th May 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Mount Morgan parishioners are hoping to repeat the ‘Miracle of 2000’ when their dam went from empty to full in just six weeks.

In the middle of a severe water shortage, about 70 people from six Mt Morgan churches attended a prayer meeting at the School of Arts, and the next day the town got only 0.6mm.

But over the next six weeks, the rain fell directly over the Mt Morgan catchment, overflowing the dam walls which were raised by four metres in previous years.

For more than a month, Mt Morgan received a steady convoy of vehicles travelling to town to see the water running over the new spillway.

Casey Anderson captured this image of the sunrise over Mount Morgan No. 7 Dam.
Casey Anderson captured this image of the sunrise over Mount Morgan No. 7 Dam.

“The town’s people’s prayers have indeed been answered,” wrote the Mayor Stan Lean at the time.

Now, the situation is again dire, with Rockhampton Regional Council trucking water up the range to the parched residents every day costing thousands.

So the ministers who oversee Mt Morgan’s four churches have agreed to again turn to the power of prayer.

Friday night, again at the School of Arts, Mt Morgan’s faithful will gather for a ‘semi-liturgical’ service to invoke rain.

Members of the Peace Christian Church, the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, St Mary’s Anglican Church and the Mount Morgan Uniting Church will take part in songs and prayers suitable for the occasion.

2000 Morning Bulletin story about Mt Morgan rainfall
2000 Morning Bulletin story about Mt Morgan rainfall

“The council has been really good to the community since amalgamation and has bent over backwards in so many ways,” said one of the organisers, Pastor David Alley.

“We are praying because we’ve seen answers to prayers in the past which have been miraculous.

“Our expectation is that good is going to come from asking God for assistance.”

  • Mount Morgan Pray for Rain Service
  • School of Arts, Mt Morgan
  • Friday 27 May 7.30pm
drought mt morgan dam prayer tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Repeat DV offender released due to parole approval delays

        Premium Content Repeat DV offender released due to parole approval delays

        Crime A domestic violence offender who should have spent actual time in custody with a parole eligibility date was granted immediate parole by a Rockhampton magistrate due to...

        Lauga commends 12 per cent crime decrease

        Premium Content Lauga commends 12 per cent crime decrease

        Politics Ms Lauga said there had also been a 30 per cent decrease in property offences.

        NSW couple snaps up coastal home with ocean views

        Premium Content NSW couple snaps up coastal home with ocean views

        Property The property sold to the Northern Rivers couple for $800,000.

        Professor reveals what might have caused Callide catastrophe

        Premium Content Professor reveals what might have caused Callide catastrophe

        News Professor Mohammad Rasul said the power station fire and power outage could have...