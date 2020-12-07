Rain to ease Rocky region’s brutal hot weather

TODAY'S TEMPERATURE: The scorching hot temperatures were expected to continue on Monday.

ROCKHAMPTON region residents will be rejoicing when rainy relief arrives on Tuesday to reduce the roasting conditions.

Unfortunately, Capricornia will have to endure a scorching Monday first.

The latest Bureau of Meteorology weather forecast predicted a trough and cold front over central and southeastern districts would continue pushing east today, moving offshore over southeastern waters on Tuesday.

RAIN FORECAST: Parts of Capricornia and the Central Highlands could receive a small amount of rain on Monday.

The trough will push north along the east coast, reaching the Central Coast by Wednesday.

In Capricornia it was expected to be hot inland and partly cloudy.

There was a medium (50 per cent) chance of showers in southern Capricornia and Central Highlands, with the possibility of a severe thunderstorm.

After sweltering through an almost 38 degree day yesterday, Rockhamptonites are bunkering down for another hot one with a maximum of 38 degrees forecast.

It will be partly cloudy with a 10 per cent chance of rain with light winds becoming northerly 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon then becoming light in the late evening.

In Yeppoon, a maximum of 33 degrees was expected with a 10 per cent chance of rain.

Tuesday forecast

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts a trough to remain over eastern districts, extending offshore over southeastern waters.

The trough will move slowly north along the east coast through the day, with a wind change reaching Fraser Island from the late afternoon.

A slight to medium chance of showers and thunderstorms in northern and eastern districts, increasing to a medium to high chance is forecast.

There is a risk of severe thunderstorms along the east coast and adjacent inland areas between Bowen and the Fraser Island.

In Capricornia, it was expected to be partly cloudy with a medium (50 per cent) chance of showers, with the chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe.

In Rockhampton, the temperature will range from a minimum of 25 degrees to a maximum of 37.

There is was a medium (60 per cent chance) of showers with 2 to 15mm anticipated to fall.

There was the potential for a possibly severe thunderstorm to emerge.

Yeppoon had a 70 per cent chance of receiving a shower and a possible storm delivering 4 to 20mm.

After Tuesday, cooler conditions were expected to prevail up until the weekend.