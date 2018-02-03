Rain today means cattle cash tomorrow

EVERY time there's a decent rainfall event predicted, that's money in the bank for grazier Ben Robinson.

A sizeable rainfall event is headed our direction this weekend and lifelong local Mr Robinson, 42, has been glued to the rainfall radar, urging the heavens to pour its liquid gold upon his cattle-grazing land.

"We jump on the website and try and read the weather, it's pretty hard to do but that's what we try and do to see what's coming up,” Mr Robinson said.

"We hope to get over 100mm to 150mm, because we're north of Rocky so we're probably at the right spot, so, hopefully, we get a bit of rain.

The BOM's computer modelling shows rainfall totals in excess of 100mm are possible for parts of CQ over the next few days. Frazer Pearce

He described the conditions as being dry around the region lately with the predicted rain poised to provide welcome respite.

"The last few months it's been fairly dry in the last few months, very windy, the wind's probably worse than sun - it dries the paddocks out,” Mr Robinson said.

"Hopefully this rain stops that and it will help the prices kick back in again.”

He said when a good amount of rain, in excess of 100mm falls, the cattle price "jumps 20 cents per kilogram overnight”.

"It's a very volatile market so rain's always good, it makes life easier on the farm.”

His Milman property, north of Rockhampton, was situated next to Alligator Creek and was fortunate to have irrigation access to help them through dry spells.

HUNGRY STEERS: Grazier Ben Robinson's recent purchases will eat well if we get some good rain. Leighton Smith

"It always costs money when you've got to irrigate, it's better when it comes out of the sky.

Despite this he said "cattle's been good, we sold cattle the first sale back after Christmas and got really good money for them.

"We're just out here to buy a few more and fatten them and turn back through the sale.”

Standing proudly next to his recently purchased 16 skinny black steers at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange yesterday, Mr Robinson said the rain would greatly assist his 90-day plan to fatten up the beasts before reselling them (hopefully) for a tidy profit.