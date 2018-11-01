Menu
BOGGED: A Suzuki became bogged at Mudlo Rocks on Tuesday afternoon.
News

Rainbow Beach rocks claim another victim

Philippe Coquerand
by
31st Oct 2018 2:58 PM | Updated: 1st Nov 2018 5:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SURFER was on his way to Double Island Point when his Suzuki 4WD bogged during high tide.

The vehicle became bogged at Mudlo Rocks near Rainbow Beach on Tuesday afternoon.

It wasn't a difficult process getting the vehicle out of the water, I recovered it with my tilt tray," Rainbow Beach Towing & Roadside Assist owner Dave Elder said.

"It wasn't too bad, it was relatively easy, but that's because we have the proper equipment."

 

BOGGED: A Suzuki became bogged at Mudlo Rocks on Tuesday afternoon.
Mr Elder believes a lot of drivers don't know how to read the tides.

"A lot of people driving at high tide don't know the dangers of doing so," he said.

"I reckon 80% of my calls happen at high tide, whenever I ring them, they have no idea whether or not it is high tide or low tide."

As drivers become bogged, Mr Elder said it was important to call his company first.

"If you become bogged, it's important to get the call out first," he said.

"It's too dangerous if other people come to help because you could get trapped and drown.

"Everything happens so quickly, the waves are capable of turning the car upside down."

"When you call us, we're out there immediately."

 

The school holidays remained quiet for Mr Elder.

"This is the best September holidays we've had for quite a while," he said.

"The beach was good and conditions were great."

