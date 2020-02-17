Rainbow flags get go-ahead for next Folau match

NEWS 360 PREMIUM LOCKED CONTENT – NO THE AUSTRALIAN/NO NEWS.COM/NO SKY NEWS/NO THE WESTERN AUSTRALIAN. People were asked to remove a rainbow flag during Israel Folau first rugby super league game with The Catalan Dragons against the Castleford Tigers in Perpignan, France. Picture: Ella Pellegrini

NEWS 360 PREMIUM LOCKED CONTENT – NO THE AUSTRALIAN/NO NEWS.COM/NO SKY NEWS/NO THE WESTERN AUSTRALIAN. People were asked to remove a rainbow flag during Israel Folau first rugby super league game with The Catalan Dragons against the Castleford Tigers in Perpignan, France. Picture: Ella Pellegrini

Hull have no objection to fans bringing rainbow flags to their next home game, which will be Israel Folau's first Super League match in England.

It follows claims from Castleford supporters that they were asked to remove flags supporting the LGBT movement after displaying them at Stade Gilbert Brutus, where Folau made his debut for Catalans Dragons over the weekend.

Folau, who was sacked by Rugby Australia last May for making homophobic comments on social media, is due to make his second appearance when the Dragons visit the KCOM Stadium on March 1.

LIVE stream Indigenous All-Stars v Maori Kiwis in the 2020 Harvey Norman NRL All Stars match on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Catalans do not have a policy of banning flags and promised to look into the matter while a Hull spokesman said: "We have nothing against pride flags in general."

The signing of Folau has been widely condemned by both Super League and the Rugby Football League, who says it was powerless to prevent his registration.

Wigan have called the visit of the Catalans in March "Pride Day" and Wakefield had invited LGBT groups to their game against the Dragons last Sunday before it was postponed.

Alison Grey, a Castleford fan, posted on social media during the weekend game that she was asked to take down a rainbow flag.

"Just been told I am not allowed this flag because the club does not allow it. How disgusting," she tweeted.

She later said in an interview with Sky Sports: "We were asked if we could take the flag down, first because it was against health and safety. When we said that there were other flags around the ground they gave up.

"They then came back to us later on and said it was against the views of the club to have the flags."

Israel Folau proved a real hit among most fans.

Catalans coach Steve McNamara would not be drawn on the matter in his post-match press conference.

"I am here to talk about football, not political or religious views or whatever else it might be. I am here to talk about rugby league. That is what I know, that is what I do, not any of the other stuff," the former England boss said.

A joint statement from Super League and the RFL said: "Everyone should have the right to respectfully express their views.

"We are investigating. We will receive a full report by the end of this weekend and have more details by Monday."