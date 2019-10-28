Rainbow of colours as Lions hit town

ALL WELCOME: Lions Cecilia Snuggs, Liz Goodsell, Graham Black and Alison Craggs welcome guests to the Lions convention in Yeppoon.

YEPPOON came alive with the colour of bright and cheerful shirts as the town was inundated with over 240 Lions who attended the Yeppoon Lions ‘Over the Moon at Yeppoon’ Q4 Convention and frequented many businesses and venues on the Coast.

The conference occurred over Friday, Saturday and Sunday using facilities including the Yeppoon Lagoon precinct, Yeppoon High School, Yeppoon Town Hall, The Hub and Beaman Park.

Yeppoon Lions Chairman Nigel Hutton said the conference provided an opportunity for all the districts clubs to share in fellowship with like-minded people, learn about the large number of projects Lions Clubs could and were involved in and to organise the leadership of their Q4 district for the year ahead.

“Events such as these bring together all our local clubs in partnership with convention chairperson Estelle Lindsay and her committee of Lions, Lionesses and lots of volunteers putting in a huge effort over the past two years to make it a reality,” Cr Hutton said.

“This was a fabulous opportunity for all the volunteer members who were able to get a good insight into what other clubs are doing well and how they have done so well in their own community.

“We were all inspired by the huge scope of activities, events and not for profit caused our district is involved in.

“On behalf of the club, I’d like to offer to our thanks to local convention sponsors, including Livingstone Shire Council and the Real Group, with special thanks to our entire community who made our guests feel so welcome.

“Many of our visitors spoke of the quality of accommodation houses and restaurants, and the general beauty of our parks, gardens and beaches, with most saying they will return.

“I would love to see them all come back and take the time to see everything our region has to offer.”

First time conventioneer Lion Andrew Willis said being part of the organising committee alongside the Yeppoon Lions crew left him energised and awe inspired at the service these people gave to our community.

Cr Hutton said it was a sentiment shared by all who attended.

“Lions district Q4 encompasses Sunshine Coast, Wide Bay, North and South Burnett Regions, Callide Valley, Capricorn Coast, the Gem and Coal fields regions and all the way out to the Central West,” he said.

“Our District has over 1,300 members in Lions, Lioness and Leos Clubs and we are all dedicated to serving our community.”

With Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest celebrations just passed, and the conference now concluded, Lions at a local level will be redirecting their focus towards serving next weekend at the Yeppoon Races and the legendary Oktoberfest.

If you’d like to become involved with Lions or find an opportunity to serve in the community; please email admin@yeppoonlions.com.au