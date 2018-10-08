Rainfall across CQ breaks dry spell on weekend

A number of CQ towns received rain on the weekend.

ROCKHAMPTON locals had a brief relief from the recent dry spell, with patchy rain recorded around the region on Sunday.

Hail stones falling in Gracemere: Isabell Barraclough uploaded this video outside a property in Gracemere.

Storms were reported around Rockhampton, from Claireview down to the Wide Bay, on Sunday afternoon and into the evening, with hailstones falling in Gracemere.

One home reported hail stones about 2cm in diameter, prompting the Bureau of Meteorology to issue a warning.

From 2.30pm on Sunday until midnight, Rockhampton received 9mm of rain.

BoM forecaster Lauren Pattie said there were isolated showers around Rockhampton, with most of the rain focused around Gracemere.

"There was not a great deal of rainfall. There was a little more over the last week,” Ms Pattie said.

"Upper Ulam Rd (North of Bajool) received over 82mm over the last seven days, the Glenlands had 10mm and 3mm on Sunday, Biloela had 7mm, Thangool had 4.4mm and Alpha got 1mm.

"We're in storm season... we'll get a lot of upper troughs moving throughout our area in spring and summer, which will increase storm activity for the next couple of months.

"We're already in fire season and storms and showers are good and bad for fires. Good because rain can it fires out but bad because lightning can start fires.

"But also, if we have dusty wind, it's not good for fighting fires.”

Who got the rain on Sunday?

Kathy Nunn: "33mm this afternoon Old Capricorn Highway, Gracemere”. 10mm the day before.

John Newman: "30mm at Fairy Bower 4700 this afternoon. Nice but more would be welcome.”

Michaeleen Brown: "24mm on our side of town. With small hail”. Gracemere.

Timothy Antcliff: "28mm in the last 24 hours in Gracemere.”

Ros Lacey McClintock: "4mm in small storm this afternoon but its smell was awesome. Park Avenue, North Rockhampton.”

Isabell Barraclough: "12mm today in Gracemere. Very nice storm.”

Graham Clarke: "30mm this afternoon and 5ml yesterday at Gracemere”

Tegan Mayne: "A neighbours trampoline flew over the fence into the creek, in the storm Gracemere just copped.”