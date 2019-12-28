Rainfall expected to reach coastal areas this weekend

ASIDE from a short-lived sprinkle on Friday morning, it seems as though Rockhampton has missed out on any Christmas rain this year, with most falls of 20-40mm staying in the Mackay region.

However, Yeppoon and St Lawrence may be in luck as the weekend rolls in, with some areas predicted to receive up to 10mm on Saturday before the falls clear up on Sunday.

“Sunday will be a fine day with showers moving north,” Bureau of Meteorology’s David Crock said.

“On Saturday there will be one or two showers but I wouldn’t expect more than 5-10mm.

“Offshore flows will be bringing more mild temperatures which are going to continue for a few days. Rockhampton will be 32C (Friday), 31C on Saturday and 33C for a couple of days after.

“That’s relatively mild compared to how hot is has been.”

The sweet relief of showers, paired with thunderstorms, around the Mackay region will unfortunatley do little to improve the state of the surroudning catchments.

“For the most part, all the catchments are very dry because it has been such a slow start to the wet season,” Mr Crock said.

“There has been storms over the last couple of months and a bit of flash flooding in isolated aras but the river catchments are still very dry.

“I wouldn’t expect to see any river rises at all. A lot of water is needed to soak into the ground first before we can get a proper water rise.”

The Bureau issued a strong wind warning for the Capcricorn Coast yesterday afternoon.

Mr Crock said while the wind warning would be downgraded today, there would be fairly solid 20 knot south-easterlies.

“It will not be super pleasant out on the water,” he said.

“Pretty consistent south-easterly winds easing every so slightly as we go through the next few days.”

Mr Crock said the cyclone near Fiji would not have any impact on the east coast.