RAINFALL UPDATE: Debbie drenches Central Queensland overnight

SOME huge rainfalls have been recorded overnight across an already saturated Fitzroy River catchment.

Latest Bureau of Meteorology figures show Rockhampton has recorded 63mm from 9am yesterday to 6am this morning.

The bulk of this fell overnight.

At 10pm last night just 9.4mm had fallen in the city.

Elsewhere, Yeppoon had 51mm while St Lawrence had 135.8mm.

Inland, Biloela had 41.8mm.

However, more significant falls were recorded at Blackwater with 123.6mm to 6am and Rolleston at 72.8mm.

Emerald had 48mm, Clermont 40.2mm and Moranbah 24.6mm.

The Fitzroy River is expected to go into a minor flood at Rockhampton in coming days.

Capricornia rainfall since 9am

Biloela: 41.8mm

Gladstone: 14.8mm

Rockhampton: 63mm

St Lawrence: 135.8mm

Yeppoon: 51mm

Central Highlands rainfall since 9am: