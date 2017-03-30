29°
RAINFALL UPDATE: Debbie drenches Central Queensland overnight

30th Mar 2017 7:10 AM
Gladstone radar at 7am 30/03/17
Gladstone radar at 7am 30/03/17 Bureau of Meteorology

SOME huge rainfalls have been recorded overnight across an already saturated Fitzroy River catchment.

Latest Bureau of Meteorology figures show Rockhampton has recorded 63mm from 9am yesterday to 6am this morning.

The bulk of this fell overnight.

At 10pm last night just 9.4mm had fallen in the city.

Elsewhere, Yeppoon had 51mm while St Lawrence had 135.8mm.

Inland, Biloela had 41.8mm.

However, more significant falls were recorded at Blackwater with 123.6mm to 6am and Rolleston at 72.8mm.

Emerald had 48mm, Clermont 40.2mm and Moranbah 24.6mm.

The Fitzroy River is expected to go into a minor flood at Rockhampton in coming days.

Capricornia rainfall since 9am

  • Biloela: 41.8mm
  • Gladstone: 14.8mm
  • Rockhampton: 63mm
  • St Lawrence: 135.8mm
  • Yeppoon: 51mm

Central Highlands rainfall since 9am:

  • Blackwater Airport: 123.6mm
  • Clermont Airport: 40.2mm
  • Emerald: 48mm
  • Rolleston Airport: 72.8mm
Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!