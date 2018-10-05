Menu
Enjoying the viewing platform at Broken River and trying to spot a platypus.
Jorunn Lorenzen
Travel

Rainforest tourism push gains momentum

Ashley Pillhofer
by
5th Oct 2018 7:21 AM
SLOWLY but surely, a united plan to develop an elevated rainforest experience in Broken River is moving ahead.

Originally pitched by Eungella business owner Oskar Krobath, the idea for the tree top development was pitched to stakeholders last year.

The plan would see a suspended walkway through the treetops at Eungella allowing walkers to look down and see platypuses swimming in the creek below. The project attracted support from the region's tourism bodies, council and politicians.

At that time Mackay Tourism general manager Tas Webber said the organisation did not have the resources to get the project off the ground and it was stalled before a feasibility study could be done.

Since then, the Hail Creek Community Development Fund supported the project by financing the feasibility study.

Mr Krobath said he is still not sure when the idea will come to fruition.

"We are now looking for someone to lead to concept," he said. "We are waiting for a meeting now with the council and we will see what the outcomes are.

Current estimates show the project would need investment of about $1.5 million. Mr Krobath hopes the State Government can contribute this.

Mackay Daily Mercury

