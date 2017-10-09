33°
Rainy days for Rocky with weather system set to strike

BOM weather forecaster Richard Wardle says the region can expect a series of increasingly heavier showers starting from Wednesday.
DECENT rain is on its way to Central Queensland, according to a Bureau of Meteorology weather graphic.

The 7-day forecast graphic shows Rockhampton is in for between 25mm and 50mm for the next week.

With little rain activity expected in the next few days, it appears the heavier rainfall is likely to come later in the week and on the weekend.

BOM weather forecaster Richard Wardle said the region could expect a series of increasingly heavier showers starting from Wednesday.

Mr Wardle said while these showers would initially be light by Saturday there was a medium chance of about 15mm rainfall.

After a long dry spell it was time to dust off those umbrellas last week as Rockhampton enjoyed a good soaking rain.
He said the showers were associted with a moist offshore system affecting coastal Queensland.

Meanwhile, further inland at Emerald, storm activity is expected with low falls up to about 8mm during the week and weekend.

Mr Wardle said these weather systems were normal for this time of the year as we moved towards summer.

Meanwhile, the weatherzone.com.au website shows the possibility of showers from Wednesday with a higher probability of rain later in the week.

The weatherzone.com.au website shows the possibility of showers from Wednesday with a higher probability of rain later in the week.
At this stage, it isn't forecasting major falls above 5mm.

Last week, Central Queensland recorded its first decent rainfall after months of dry condition.

Kids playing in the rain at Ridgelands after the recent storm.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
