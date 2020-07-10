Menu
REVVED UP: Marco Jansen will be among the drivers taking on the Yump into Byfield Rally on Saturday. Picture: File.
Rally drivers bound for Byfield this weekend

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
10th Jul 2020 5:49 PM
MOTOR SPORTS: More than 20 drivers are revved up and ready to race on roads of the Byfield State Forest this weekend.

The Central Queensland Motor Sporting Club will hold the Yump into Byfield Rally from 9am on Saturday.

Entrants will race over 10 stages – eight in daylight and two at night – for a total distance of about 120 competitive kilometres.

CQMSC president Brendon Wrigley is expecting some quality racing.

“It’s one of the first, if not the first rally of the year in Queensland so it’s generated a fair bit of interest,” he said.

“We’ve got quite a few local drivers, as well as some coming from Townsville and Brisbane.

“The roads at Byfield offer a good combination of tight and technical and nice and flowing where you can get a bit of speed up.”

Locals Anthony Tanzer, Marty Penfold, Marco Jansen and Megan Benson are expected to perform strongly, while Brisbane’s Gerard McConkey and Todd Webster are sure to be in the mix.

Wrigley said this was the club’s first event since the COVID-19 shutdown.

The third annual CQ Crane Hire Gold Rush Hill Sprint should have been held this weekend but was cancelled due to the pandemic.

It will return next year, on July 10 and 11.

