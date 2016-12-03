Rally up for Relay for Life

Kaye Kidd, Leslie Walker and Polly Stait are part of the team Whateva Goes at the Relay for Life.

After a successful 2016 Rockhampton Relay For Life, organisers are urging the community to show their support for locals affected by cancer by registering again in 2017!

Registrations are now open for Cancer Council Queensland's 2017 Rockhampton Relay For Life, set to be held on May 20 - 21 at Tom Nutley Oval.

Next year, Rockhampton Relay For Life will mark 15 years since the event launched.

Rockhampton Relay For Life Chairperson Robert Rooney said the theme for 2017 would be Fantasy.

"Relay For Life is all about coming together as a community and supporting everyone affected by cancer - survivors, carers, or patients,” Mr Rooney said.

"Being surrounded by people who understand what you're going through and having that support makes a big difference.

"Our aim is to offer a fun community event that gives hope in the darkness.

"Each year it's incredible to see the way our community unites to make a difference and we encourage people to register again in 2017.”

Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift challenged locals to make a difference by getting involved.

"We encourage locals of all ages to register a team and start fundraising to give hope to Queenslanders affected by cancer.”

Relay For Life is an 18 hour event involving teams of up to 15 people keeping a baton moving in a relay style walk or run overnight, in support of all Queenslanders, all cancers.

Teams also take part in inspirational ceremonies, fundraising activities and team challenges, supporting each other and sharing stories of hope.

Ms Clift said continued support for Relay would enable Cancer Council to achieve more.

"More than 1100 people are diagnosed with cancer in Central Queensland each year - Relay For Life is reaching out to help them. In 2016 Relay For Life helped raise $3.35 million for Cancer Council's lifesaving research, prevention and education programs, and support services.

Early bird registrations are $20 per person and close 12 weeks out from the event. Locals can register for Relay For Life via relayforlife.org.au or by calling 1300 65 65 85.

2017 marks 17 years of Relay For Life in Queensland and 55 years of Cancer Council Queensland. For more information phone 13 11 20 or cancerqld.org.au.