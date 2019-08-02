Ram raiding motorcycle thief avoids jail

A BOY from the bush lost his way after moving to "the big smoke" - being part of a ram raid and twice evading police on a stolen motorcycle.

Bradley James Boundy, 21, was sentenced to a two-year probation order with no convictions recorded after pleading guilty to break-and-enter, stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, wilful damage and two counts of evade police.

He fronted Townsville Magistrates Court where it was heard he, in the company of another, was involved in a ram raid at Towers Motorcycles in Charters Towers on May 9.

Boundy's co-accused drove a quad bike through a glass window of the store before Boundy selected a Yamaha motorcycle, which was towed away with the quad.

In the early hours of May 11 and May 12 police spotted the stolen motorcycle being ridden in the Charters Towers area and attempted to stop the bike but Boundy evaded officers.

During a search of a Charters Towers address police found the motorcycle with its VIN numbers ground off and an angle grinder nearby.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Rachel Todd said the plastic on the bike had also been spray painted black in an attempt to hide its original colour.

Sgt Todd said Boundy handed himself in to police and despite originally offering a false story, that he and the co-accused found the motorcycle in scrubland, he eventually made full admissions.

Boundy also told police he was involved in the theft of two caravan wheels.

Defence barrister Scott Geeves said Boundy was raised in the bush and referred to Charters Towers, which boasts a population of just over 8000 people according to the most recent census, as "the big smoke".

"He's a young fellow from the bush who moved to town and fell out with his girlfriend and found himself in a bad headspace," Mr Geeves said.

"This young fellow didn't quite cut it in the big smoke.

"Experience dictates that from time to time young men do stupid things and unfortunately Mr Boundy on this occasion has certainly done that."

The court heard Boundy had never been in trouble with the law and he had the support of a good family.

Magistrate Suzie Warrington said she considered his likelihood of reoffending to be "very low" when sentencing him to probation which will require him not to reoffend for two years to avoid further punishment.