'RAMPAGE': Man smashes ex's door, furniture and punches wall

Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard that on June 8 about 7pm, police responded to a DV complaint in Bundaberg. When they arrived, officers could hear items being smashed inside the home.

A FORMER Hervey Bay man who has breached various domestic violence orders seven times has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with parole later this year.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said as they "approached the front door they observed the front door glass panel was smashed and glass was all over the floor".

Sen Const Klaassen said that after walking out the front door, the defendant became "quite aggressive toward police and was subsequently arrested and placed in a police vehicle".

"Police could smell the strong odour of liquor coming from him ... They could see he was under the influence" he said.

"He was swaying on his feet and slurring his words."

Later, the aggrieved told officers she had arrived home earlier in the afternoon to find her ex (the defendant), passed out on the front steps.

The court heard a protection order between the former couple was made in January.

The aggrieved told police they had been in the process of trying to work things out when she'd told the man that she didn't want anything more to do with him.

Sen Const Klaassen said after the defendant woke two hours later, he went on "a rampage through the house, smashing furniture, punching holes in the wall and breaking the glass in the front door panel".

He said police saw damage to furniture in all of the home's rooms and items thrown around the place.

The man pleaded guilty to one count of contravention of a domestic violence order and one wilful damage charge.

The court heard the defendant had recently completed parole for a similar offence and had already server 25 days in pre-sentence custody.

Between 2002-2017, he contravened domestic violence orders seven times and wilfully damaged property twice.

Defence lawyer Matt Molloy said his client wanted to continue the four-year relationship with his ex but knew things would have to change before that could ever happen - especially when it came to his alcohol consumption.

"When he starts drinking he doesn't stop," he said.

"When he drinks and continues to drink in excess he gets volatile."

Mr Molloy said the man had the support of his family and had recently received a job offer which he could take up once released from custody.

The man was given a 12-month head sentence with parole release on October 10.